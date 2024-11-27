Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingBuild me a machine.....I'm stuck and can't figure it out.....
Bewildered

104 posts

Master Geek


#317916 27-Nov-2024 07:31
Hi,

 

I'm looking to build a new Unraid server as my current machine is unstable for unknown reasons...everything tests OK, but put together it doesn't play nice. I've already had the Core i7 replaced after it fell victim to the Intel over voltage bug, and now while running the fixed BIOS it is much hotter than it used to be...it should work find as a new desktop machine (much less demanding) but then I have to build a replacement server and shovel everything over.... 

 

I've been trying to spec a machine but am getting nowhere as I always hit limitations in PCI slot availability/performance, or compatibility issues, or it becomes stupidly expensive  (e.g. nice motherboard but it is $1500 and needs a threadripper), or it is not available in NZ / out of stock.

 

:-(

 

Here what I need to fit:

 

     

  1. A decent CPU (performance-wise aim for Core i7 14700K) - happy to go AMD or Intel Core Ultra (could do Intel Core i7 again, but then back to over voltage / heat problems so would rather jump clear)
  2. 64GB RAM (minimum)
  3. A LSI 9300-16i SAS controller (already have, it's a PCIe X8 card
  4. A NIC (single or dual port, 1Gbps or better) (already have)
  5. 3x M.2 NVME drives (already have - two have an integrated heat sink)
  6. 12x 3.5" HDDs (already have)
  7. 2x 2.5" SSDs (already have)

 

For compatibility reasons if an AMD or Core Ultra solution is chosen (even a Core Ultra K processor) an Intel Arc GPU will be needed to support transcoding. 

 

I need to buy the:

 

     

  1. Case
  2. PSU
  3. MB
  4. CPU
  5. CPU cooler
  6. RAM

 

Anyone done a recent build like this or any suggestions?

SpartanVXL
1260 posts

Uber Geek


  #3313330 27-Nov-2024 08:04
Just my 2c:

CPU: did you check the voltages on load etc. ? Even with ‘fixed’ bios you need to validate its within safe ranges. It’s not a straightforward patch and forget. Very unfortunate situation thanks to Intel.

Mobo: you can use amazon au to expand your available range a bit. Some models you won’t fidn here can be shipped from aus.

Cooler: if going air a peerless assassin or phantom spirit with good pressure fans and a power limit on the 14700k. Otherwise it’s a 360mm aio water cooler, artic freezer is recommended but doesn’t show up in nz much so have to order from amazon au

 
 
 
 

Bewildered

104 posts

Master Geek


  #3313337 27-Nov-2024 08:48
All of the voltages etc are just the defaults, so there is not much to do there. But with the current setup I'm getting kernel panics and random crashes.....so I think there are issues....

 

If I remove the NIC it is more stable, the moment I put it back I get crashes. If I remove the NIC and use a USB NIC I get different problems.....it has been about 3 months of random faults now, so I just want to move to something else. Hence the search for a solution...I guess my primary problem is finding a MB....

 

A workstation MB might be the best option but these are hard to get...

SpartanVXL
1260 posts

Uber Geek


  #3313377 27-Nov-2024 11:22
The defaults were the issue, high voltages at high current when running the cpu at load, unsafe voltages even at idle. You pretty much had to apply a undervolt and power limit until the community figured out what was actually in safe territory. Patches would comes out and people had to check again because it didn’t actually change anything except power limit, which doesn’t help voltages…

Intel NIC’s also had issues haha, not a great look for them.

Unless theres a specific performance need for intel, then a multi core AMD should suffice. Intel second generation GPU’s are being showcased soon, might have some improvements on the encoding side too.

