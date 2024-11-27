Bewildered

Hi,

I'm looking to build a new Unraid server as my current machine is unstable for unknown reasons...everything tests OK, but put together it doesn't play nice. I've already had the Core i7 replaced after it fell victim to the Intel over voltage bug, and now while running the fixed BIOS it is much hotter than it used to be...it should work find as a new desktop machine (much less demanding) but then I have to build a replacement server and shovel everything over....

I've been trying to spec a machine but am getting nowhere as I always hit limitations in PCI slot availability/performance, or compatibility issues, or it becomes stupidly expensive (e.g. nice motherboard but it is $1500 and needs a threadripper), or it is not available in NZ / out of stock.

:-(

Here what I need to fit:

A decent CPU (performance-wise aim for Core i7 14700K) - happy to go AMD or Intel Core Ultra (could do Intel Core i7 again, but then back to over voltage / heat problems so would rather jump clear) 64GB RAM (minimum) A LSI 9300-16i SAS controller (already have, it's a PCIe X8 card A NIC (single or dual port, 1Gbps or better) (already have) 3x M.2 NVME drives (already have - two have an integrated heat sink) 12x 3.5" HDDs (already have) 2x 2.5" SSDs (already have)

For compatibility reasons if an AMD or Core Ultra solution is chosen (even a Core Ultra K processor) an Intel Arc GPU will be needed to support transcoding.

I need to buy the:

Case PSU MB CPU CPU cooler RAM

Anyone done a recent build like this or any suggestions?