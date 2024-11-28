Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing
Bitting the bullet and upgrading
Twalknz72

#317935 28-Nov-2024 16:25
Hello helpful people. I recently posted about my youngest computer problems which were diagnosed as a dying GPU (2060 super). We've made the call, since it is a 4 year old machine, to upgrade. So I'd like yo stick to $4k. There are a number of options currently at PB tech that I'm thinking about. All of those run RTX 4070 super, have at least 32 GB DDR5 ram, not really worried about the HD as well be grabbing the existing 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 off the old computer and have WiFi. We can absolutely look at the monitor but he does have an existing 4k one that's still fine.

So with all that, what are your suggestions please. We have never ran a liquid cooled machine and have no idea of matinance or failures but would love y'alls insite please.

Thank you

mentalinc
  #3313858 28-Nov-2024 16:30
GPForums keep this up to date: https://pyronic.al/, mix and match to get what you need

 

Main thing to be aware of GPU are circa 2 years old now, expect new 5000 Nvidia series out in Feb 2025... so if you can wait, get newer tech or lower pricing on 4000 series.




SpartanVXL
  #3313867 28-Nov-2024 17:23
If you’re inclined, do take a look at what you sell the remaining parts of the old machine for. A 10700k with motherboard can be right up someone’s alley.

Would suggest a AM5 platform, either a 7600x3d/7800x3d or a possible future 9600x3d or currently available 9800x3d. Intel’s latest release 245k/265k/285k don’t have great reviews even against their previous gen, and the 13th/14th have the voltage issues as well.

Since you mentioned cooling, there isn’t much issue with getting a AIO (all-in-one) water cooler especially if you do decide to go Intel. Recent AIO’s are better when it comes to not leaking, but if you at all concerned about it then air coolers don’t have any issue aside from dust build up. If getting a water cooler get one with at least 240mm or 360mm radiator, if air cooler see if the thermalright peerless assassin or phantom spirit is available.

Picking the 7600x3d would give you budget for a higher tier GPU. The 4070 super is a starting point, 4070 ti super, then 4080 super. Try not to get non-super if you can.

As mentioned, it’s right on the cusp of a new generation of GPU’s so be aware you may be missing out on new tech within a few months, the 4000 series has been out for 2yrs or so at this point.

Twalknz72

  #3313890 28-Nov-2024 17:54
OK so y'all recon the current sales are just moving old product?

So I do like the idea of AMD as it's my understanding they are better value for money but I have absolutely no clue with them. Truthfully Intel baffles me too. I look at an i7 and think it Should be better than an i5 but I know that's not always the case but I can't tell you why.






toejam316
  #3313891 28-Nov-2024 18:04
Honestly, there's not a ton to gain from upgrading the full system, as it's mostly a solid system. Another user is selling a used 3060 Ti or 3070, consider just buying one of those?




Twalknz72

  #3313906 28-Nov-2024 18:27
If we did the 3060 ti we'd have to change cooler as it's so big as to cause problems with space on the tower.
I think this is the culprit. I know absolutely nothing about the cpu coolers so can ot be replaced and if so what would work better and not be do bulky?


CRYORIG H5 Ultimate XF140 CPU Cooler With 140mm Fan,Breaking Design Molds Efficiency by Innovation, Jet Fin Acceleration System 168.3mm Height, for Intel 2066, 2011(-3), 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, for AMD FM1, FM2/+, AM2/+, AM3/+, AM4 (MPN: CR-H5B)

Gigabyte B460M DS3H AC MATX Form Factor, For Intel 10th Gen LGA1200, B460, 1XM.2, 4XDDR4 Dimm, Back I/O: 6XUSB, HDMI, PS2, Lan, PS2, Wifi AC +BT, Internal I/O: 1XUSB 3.2, 2XUSB 2.0, 1X12V RGB Header (MPN: B460M DS3H AC)

Intel Comet Lake Core i7 10700K 8 Core 3.8Ghz, 16MB LGA 1200, 8 Core/ 16 Threads, WITHOUT Cooler , Intel 400 Series Motherboard required (MPN: BX8070110700K) FANCRG5000 1 CRYORIG H5 Ultim

Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB Mini Tower PC Case, supports mATX and MINI ITX, CPU Cooling upto 166mm, Graphics Card upto 344mm, 2 X ARGB Fans with Controller , Dual USB 3.0 Front, NO PSU (MPN: MCB-B320L-KGNN-S02)

Thank you again for your patients. I would rather be sure before spending any money.

mentalinc
  #3313908 28-Nov-2024 18:33
How much RAM do you have now?

 

What games are you trying to play, whats not working?




Twalknz72

  #3313921 28-Nov-2024 19:21
The machine that we currently have has a dying GPU (gigabite 2060 super). Everything was OK before that. It had 16GB ram but we have another 16 sitting here but can't physically fit it in because of the fan.

If the fan wasn't so big and y'all thought the machine is still good then I'd just go for the GPU. I'm sorry computer stuff I really, really struggle with and being I've been down the road of buying the wrong thing and it not doing what it needs to I am extremely careful with where and when to buy.

Again I so appreciate all y'alls patients and understanding, thank you so much.



Twalknz72

  #3313925 28-Nov-2024 19:29
Sorry games he plays, fortnight, red dead 1 and 2, the forest, sons of the forest, oxygen not included, no man sky, 7 days to die, the long dark, mine craft, rim world, project zomboid.

Qazzy03
  #3313934 28-Nov-2024 19:58
I know it may seem like it is easier to just buy a new system but if it is just a dying GPU, I highly recommend just replacing it. 

 

I would only bother with a new system if it was your CPU/Motherboard. 

 

You could go for this 4070 super for $1099.00 and another 16GB of ram for $49. and your son is sorted for another 3-4 years for a fraction of that 4k. 

 

https://www.godmode.co.nz/products/asus-dual-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-super-oc-graphics-card

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK3828/GSKILL-Ripjaws-V-Series-16GB-DDR4-Desktop-RAM-Kit?qr=pspy

 

 

 

The CPU in your son's system is 2 years newer than my CPU 8700, and I game at 4k, fine with it, its all the GPU.

 

 

mentalinc
  #3313937 28-Nov-2024 20:19
The RAM above isn;'t suitable (it's also 2x8G instead of single 16GB), but more importantly you want to look at some low profile options to hopefully squeeeze under the fans.
Are you able to post some photos of what the motherboard looks like with the fans in place so we can see what you have to work with.




Qazzy03
  #3313941 28-Nov-2024 20:35
mentalinc:

 

The RAM above isn;'t suitable (it's also 2x8G instead of single 16GB), but more importantly you want to look at some low profile options to hopefully squeeeze under the fans.
Are you able to post some photos of what the motherboard looks like with the fans in place so we can see what you have to work with.

 

 

The motherboard is 4 ram slot, so, not sure why you are thinking about 2x8GB being an issue.

 

I did assume the CPU cooler is not over hanging the ram slots, so yes assumption there. 

 

Otherwise not sure why not suitable?

 

only downside I see is the new ram will slow down to the same speed as the old ram, of course you could replace the old ram too. 

 

Also if low-profile is needed same price $49 for 16GB

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMKIN4792938/Kingston-16GB-DDR4-Desktop-RAM-3200Mhz---DIMM---DD?qr=pspy

 

 

 

I guess simple way to do it would just go to PB-Tech ask to buy 16GB of ram and a 4070 super, see if they will price match and then ask for it to be installed with a service fee. 

 

I think it was about $50 last time I spoke to them. 

 

 

 

SpartanVXL
  #3313952 28-Nov-2024 21:20
Does the cryorig h5 just have the one fan? You can move it to a pull configuration instead of push to give a bit more ram clearance. Just from experience, it shouldn’t interfere with the pcie16 first slot either i.e. if you had a gpu already then the cpu cooler wouldn’t touch it.

Twalknz72

  #3313983 28-Nov-2024 23:10
I'll see about pictures tomorrow. The system has two 8GB sticks of DDR 4 ram and I bought another 2, same speed, 8GB DDR4 ram a few months ago but when they went to install it they said the fan overhangs one of the slots so wasn't able to install both so I told them to just leave it.

Qazzy03
  #3314044 29-Nov-2024 07:15
Twalknz72: but when they went to install it they said the fan overhangs one of the slots so wasn't able to install both.

 

That sucks, I would say it would be worth getting a new air-cooler / CPU fan then, one that will allow the ram you have bought to fit. 
If the PC is 4 years old, putting down new thermal paste on the CPU is probably a good idea. 

I recommend talk to PB-tech, ask to buy GPU, and CPU cooler and ask to pay for install including installing the new ram you already have. 
Still a lot cheaper than a full new PC. 

toejam316
  #3314071 29-Nov-2024 09:02
https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/noctua-nh-d15s-chromax-black-cpu-cooler

 

$120 at Computer Lounge for a NH D15s, which should hopefully resolve your clearance issues, otherwise if you want a generally smaller cooler

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/noctua-nh-u12s-chromax-black-cpu-cooler

 

$125.

 

There are cheaper options for sure, Noctua is a solid brand though. I think if you're happy replacing the CPU cooler and upgrading the RAM alongside the GPU, that system has years in it yet.

 

If, however, you want to go for a new build, https://pyronic.al/ that mentalinc mentioned is the way to go, order it all from Computer Lounge and get them to assemble it if you're not confident in doing it yourself and sell the old system to cover any price differences.




