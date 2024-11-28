

If you’re inclined, do take a look at what you sell the remaining parts of the old machine for. A 10700k with motherboard can be right up someone’s alley.



Would suggest a AM5 platform, either a 7600x3d/7800x3d or a possible future 9600x3d or currently available 9800x3d. Intel’s latest release 245k/265k/285k don’t have great reviews even against their previous gen, and the 13th/14th have the voltage issues as well.



Since you mentioned cooling, there isn’t much issue with getting a AIO (all-in-one) water cooler especially if you do decide to go Intel. Recent AIO’s are better when it comes to not leaking, but if you at all concerned about it then air coolers don’t have any issue aside from dust build up. If getting a water cooler get one with at least 240mm or 360mm radiator, if air cooler see if the thermalright peerless assassin or phantom spirit is available.



Picking the 7600x3d would give you budget for a higher tier GPU. The 4070 super is a starting point, 4070 ti super, then 4080 super. Try not to get non-super if you can.



As mentioned, it’s right on the cusp of a new generation of GPU’s so be aware you may be missing out on new tech within a few months, the 4000 series has been out for 2yrs or so at this point.