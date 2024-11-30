Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingCan't get to BIOS: Motherboard DRAM LED
millzejrjr

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317951 30-Nov-2024 11:30
Send private message

Hi there,

 

I'm building a PC out of components left over after upgrades. I have an Asus ROG Strix X570-f motherboard with (I think) a Ryzen 3700x (w/stock Wraith Prism cooler) installed. This was working when the PC was upgraded about a year or so ago. I have since paired it with a PSU, case, RTX 3060 Ti, and 2x8GB Crucial Ballistix DDR4 RAM (all of which were working in the past).

 

However, when I tried to boot to BIOS the yellow DRAM LED remains solid and there is no output on the display. I recently purchased some second-hand RAM on the off chance that the Crucial RAM is dead. The second pair of RAM is 2x8GB G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4 and I've encountered the exact same problem. I even tried this RAM individually in slots A2, B2, and A1.

 

I've run out of ideas for the moment and wondered if anyone could provide some options/insight into what else I could try.

 

Thanks.

Create new topic
jamesrt
1598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314361 30-Nov-2024 11:44
Send private message

A couple of results from Googling your motherboard and symptoms suggest trying removing the CMOS battery for a bit to reset the board back to factory defaults.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
millzejrjr

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3314365 30-Nov-2024 12:45
Send private message

Thanks for the suggestion. I removed the CMOS battery and left it out for 45 minutes or so. Just placed it back in and no change - still a solid yellow DRAM LED.

mentalinc
3177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3314386 30-Nov-2024 14:46
Send private message

Can you update BIOS via the flashback approach- https://www.asus.com/support/faq/1038568/ 

 

Latest version here: https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-x570-f-gaming-model/helpdesk_bios/




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



millzejrjr

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3314394 30-Nov-2024 15:16
Send private message

Just did a BIOS Flashback but still getting the solid yellow DRAM LED on startup. Thanks for the suggestion.

mentalinc
3177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3314406 30-Nov-2024 16:24
Send private message

Suggest you remove all add on cards, all usb except keyboard.
Install just 1 stick of RAM.
see if it boots with nothing else plugged in.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

K8Toledo
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315778 4-Dec-2024 06:38
Send private message

@millzejrjr

 

 

 

ASUS released several X570-F BIOS updates to address memory compatibility issues, so I also recommend updating the BIOS with USB Flashback,

 

 

 

ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING BIOS 3602

 

- Update AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.2.0.1
- Support Smart Access Memory for Ryzen 3000 Series Processors
- Fix the L3 cache performance in AIDA64
- Improved system performance
- Improved system compatibility
- Improved memory performance

 

ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING BIOS 3405

 

1. Update AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.2.0.0
2. Update AMD RAID UEFI driver
3. Improve system stability

 

ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING BIOS 2816

 

Version 2816 Beta Version

 

1. Support AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.1.0.0 Patch C
2. Improve system stability
3. Improve DRAM compatibility
4. Improve system performance

 

ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING BIOS 2812

 

Version 2812 Beta Version 19.72 MB 2020/11/05

 

1. Update AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.1.0.0 Patch C
2. Improve system stability
3. Improve DRAM compatibility

 

1. Updated AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.1.0.0 Patch B
2. Improve system performance and stability
3. Improved DRAM compatibility

 

ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING BIOS 2606

 

Improve system performance and stability
Improve Fan control function
Improve DRAM stability
Update AM4 AGESA combo V2 PI 1.0.8.0
Improve system stability
Improve DRAM performance

 

ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING BIOS 2407

 

- Improved system performance and compatibility
- Improved DRAM compatibility
- Update AM4 combo V2 PI 1.0.0.2"

Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3315779 4-Dec-2024 07:10
Send private message

K8Toledo:

@millzejrjr


 


ASUS released several X570-F BIOS updates to address memory compatibility issues, so I also recommend updating the BIOS with USB Flashback,




Although I'm sure it's appreciated.

Pays to read some of the reply streams beyond the initial.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=50&topicid=317951&page_no=1#3314394



K8Toledo
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315790 4-Dec-2024 07:58
Send private message

Oblivian:
K8Toledo:

 

@millzejrjr

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASUS released several X570-F BIOS updates to address memory compatibility issues, so I also recommend updating the BIOS with USB Flashback,

 




Although I'm sure it's appreciated.

Pays to read some of the reply streams beyond the initial.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=50&topicid=317951&page_no=1#3314394

 

 

 

OK, fair comment.   In that case OP should make sure flashback actually flashed the BIOS.  I find if the USB drive isn't formatted properly (FAT32 full format), the drive is read, but not flashed.

 

 

 

Flasback light blinks slowly while reading drive, then quickly when writing to EEPROM.  If it blinks slowly and stops, the BIOS isn't flashed.

SpartanVXL
1260 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315794 4-Dec-2024 08:35
Send private message

From what I recall of the x570 boards from 5 years ago (oof) the Asus boards were highly recommended but also a pain in the butt re: bios. Friend had to re-update multiple times on his TUF x570 during the agesa releases just to get it to work.

I would suggest making sure all contacts on dimms, cpu and mobo are clean, maybe pop in a new cmos battery if it’s been sitting for a while.

If you have a spare am4 CPU also try that if anything changes, have to be sure though that you don’t use a older gen am4 since the later bios updates could drop support in favour of the newer zen 3 skus.

If nothing then the mobo mem slots might have carked it unfortunately.

Edit: also try an explicit reset via jumpers if you havent already done so.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright