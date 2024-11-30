@millzejrjr

Hi there,

I'm building a PC out of components left over after upgrades. I have an Asus ROG Strix X570-f motherboard with (I think) a Ryzen 3700x (w/stock Wraith Prism cooler) installed. This was working when the PC was upgraded about a year or so ago. I have since paired it with a PSU, case, RTX 3060 Ti, and 2x8GB Crucial Ballistix DDR4 RAM (all of which were working in the past).

However, when I tried to boot to BIOS the yellow DRAM LED remains solid and there is no output on the display. I recently purchased some second-hand RAM on the off chance that the Crucial RAM is dead. The second pair of RAM is 2x8GB G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4 and I've encountered the exact same problem. I even tried this RAM individually in slots A2, B2, and A1.

I've run out of ideas for the moment and wondered if anyone could provide some options/insight into what else I could try.

Thanks.