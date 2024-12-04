I would like to set up a Powerpoint slideshow to pretty much run itself until I stop it.

This means slide 1 is a title slide and will sit until I click.

Then slides 2 through 30 will move through automatically every 10 seconds (this bit I can do).

Then I would like the slideshow to automatically restart at slide2, and run through to slide 30, and so on and so on until I stop it.

This bit is eluding me, and it may well be that it cant be done in Powerpoint. I dont know.

I know you can loop a slideshow, but that will go back to slide 1 and stop I imagine. Can I loop back to slide 2 from slide 30?

Any help or pointers would be much appreciated. Thx.

PS if all else fails I will simply make slide 1 have a 10s transition and loop the whole thing.