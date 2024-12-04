Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing SOLVED by MOI : Powerpoint help please
#317988 4-Dec-2024 12:25
I would like to set up a Powerpoint slideshow to pretty much run itself until I stop it.

 

This means slide 1 is a title slide and will sit until I click.

 

Then slides 2 through 30 will move through automatically every 10 seconds (this bit I can do).

 

Then I would like the slideshow to automatically restart at slide2, and run through to slide 30, and so on and so on until I stop it.

 

This bit is eluding me, and it may well be that it cant be done in Powerpoint. I dont know.

 

I know you can loop a slideshow, but that will go back to slide 1 and stop I imagine. Can I loop back to slide 2 from slide 30?

 

Any help or pointers would be much appreciated. Thx.

 

PS if all else fails I will simply make slide 1 have a 10s transition and loop the whole thing.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

  #3315855 4-Dec-2024 12:48
Typical, I've worked out how to do it.

 

 

Loop is ticked, and show slides 2-32 (I've added a couple).

 

Slideshow opens at Slide 1 and sits until I click it, then the rest autoplay to the end and restart from Slide 2 ad nauseum until I hit Esc.

 

An almost hands-free presentation! 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

