ForumsDesktop computingChrome crashing - what to try next?
caffynz

#318171 23-Dec-2024 09:13
Chrome has kept crashing since yesterday, where it will work for a bit, and then new tabs will not load at all, displaying the typical Chrome crashed icon in the tab and change to "untitled", the page is blank - no "Aw, Snap!". 

 

I have tried to repair it, but Control Panel tells me the file is missing. It was the latest version.

 

So I have uninstalled, and reinstalled Chrome, the problem still persists. (Out of interest, when installing Chrome again, it remembered all the profiles I had on it - expected behaviour?)

 

What should I try next? 

 

If it is useful information: yesterday I ran CCleaner, and it found several drivers out of date, so updated those (I cannot recall if Chrome was one of those). I also tidied up my Downloads folder (by deleting old/unnecessary files), as Spacesniffer told me there was 11gb lurking in there. I think I deleted Chrome installer. However, I have a new one there now because I've just downloaded it, but problem is still persisting.

 

Unsure what to try next? 

Using Windows 11.

Dynamic
  #3323506 23-Dec-2024 09:17
My thoughts:

 

Try MS Edge.  It's actually very good these days.  Integration into the operating system has some advantages.

 

Can you create and switch to a new profile for testing purposes?  This might demonstrate whether Chrome is borked or just your profile within Chrome.

 

Can you delete your Chrome browser cache and see if that helps?




gehenna
  #3323507 23-Dec-2024 09:20
CCleaner is basically malware these days fyi. There's no need for it since all the stuff it doeshas been made easily user accessible over the years. 

The native option is to find the app in the Settings → Apps section, then Reset the app there. It will get rid of any appdata or other config that is being retained between installs. Then reboot and reinstall.

If it still happens then you may have a deeper Windows issue. Though, you may also now that you've used CCleaner anyway.

caffynz

  #3323511 23-Dec-2024 09:25
It's happening across several profiles on Chrome. Do you still suggest I set up another profile to test?

 

Chrome cache was already deleted through CCleaner, as after that I had to sign into everything again. 

 

Unsure about using MS Edge, but if problem persists with Chrome, might give it a go. Does it do Live Captions? I use this feature on Chrome all the time as sadly there's still many uncaptioned videos. 



caffynz

  #3323513 23-Dec-2024 09:30
I've been using CCleaner for 2 years on this device, so is it a malware issue if it's suddenly started not working? 

 

Will try your suggestion re uninstalling Chrome. 

gehenna
  #3323515 23-Dec-2024 09:33
The issue of CCleaner being dodgy is separate to the issue of Chrome.  Either way I'd uninstall CCleaner and run a scan for any leftover dodgy. 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3323520 23-Dec-2024 09:50
Been using CCleaner for MANY years. They did have a few issues years ago when someone injected some malware into it, but that was LONG time ago. 

 

Anyway, uninstall Chrome, and also manually look for any temp folders etc inside any Chrone/Google folders and remove those as well. Most uninstallers do not do a great job and leave crap behind, so when you do re-install you end up back at the start again.

 

 




gehenna
  #3323521 23-Dec-2024 09:58
That's why using the Reset option in the Apps Settings menu is all that's required today.

 
 
 
 

caffynz

  #3323522 23-Dec-2024 09:59
I've now uninstalled Chrome via gehenna's suggested method (instead of using Control Panel > Programes, which is what I did the first time), and this seems to have resolved the issue as Chrome has not crashed yet. This method also deleted everything as I had to sign into profiles again :) 

 

Thanks for the assistance. I will now use this method for uninstalling stuff. 

K8Toledo
  #3323697 23-Dec-2024 15:35
I've used CCleaner since 2007, the modern Piriform versions are a little bit bloaty but it's still a useful app.   

 

@OP, checking Event viewer is always a good place to start.... 

 

 

 

Revo Uninstaller is another good app, I run it all the time on client machines.

Oblivian
  #3323701 23-Dec-2024 15:43
Keep in mind the latest version, while patching some CVEs are actively advising you to start sending the manifest 2 plugins out the door starting Dec19

It may be that you had one and it couldn't advise or control. So was crashing

K8Toledo
  #3323805 23-Dec-2024 19:17
 CCleaner easily Start Up items, but these days I find it fantastic for analysing storage space.

Jase2985
  #3323831 23-Dec-2024 20:27
K8Toledo
  #3323840 23-Dec-2024 20:56
It's also a standalone and runs on W10.  Not used it myself but will check it out,.

caffynz

  #3323895 23-Dec-2024 21:32
Just searched this laptop, it doesn't have it but available to install. 

Has this sort of stuff been covered somewhere? Out of habit, for years I've had software like CCleaner, not realising that Windows 11 now comes with easy-to-use stuff. 

Jase2985
  #3323897 23-Dec-2024 21:48
Compatible with Windows 10, is an add on app

