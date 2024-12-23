Chrome has kept crashing since yesterday, where it will work for a bit, and then new tabs will not load at all, displaying the typical Chrome crashed icon in the tab and change to "untitled", the page is blank - no "Aw, Snap!".

I have tried to repair it, but Control Panel tells me the file is missing. It was the latest version.

So I have uninstalled, and reinstalled Chrome, the problem still persists. (Out of interest, when installing Chrome again, it remembered all the profiles I had on it - expected behaviour?)

What should I try next?

If it is useful information: yesterday I ran CCleaner, and it found several drivers out of date, so updated those (I cannot recall if Chrome was one of those). I also tidied up my Downloads folder (by deleting old/unnecessary files), as Spacesniffer told me there was 11gb lurking in there. I think I deleted Chrome installer. However, I have a new one there now because I've just downloaded it, but problem is still persisting.

Unsure what to try next?



Using Windows 11.