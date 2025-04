Hello All

I haven't change the windows settings at all

Suddenly, my Viber interface on Windows 11 went smaller in the fonts. (You know, when you use the Chrome browser, you can zoom down and zoom up by percentage.) Is this what my Viber is exactly doing?

Do you know how to return the interface to the normal size again?

I have been searching on google and Viber, it tell me to go to the Windows accessibility setting, which I don't think is correct

thank you

Jacky