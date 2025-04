CrushKill: I was looking around at some nz stores online, and noticed none of them had any video cards over 8gb for sale (maybe the odd hilariously high priced 4090 that hadn't sold). I know theirs a new series coming out soon, but I can;t recall it ever been this sparse in options.

Nah this is normal, both Nvidia and AMD have been winding down their current series.

Nvidia cut production awhile ago, both companies have learned having current generation cards on the shelf, when next generation drop, the value isn't there to go for the next gen cards when the performance is 5-10%.

As someone who games at 4k, I have had a few games go up to 12 GB allocation on my 7900XTX. there are a lot that however on the 8GB.

So I can easily understand cards throttling when they hit their cap, Ray Tracing is a bit of a Vram hog.

CrushKill:Hmmm, well, I don't think they are ever going to sell any of those 8gb cards.

Oh they will just put them in SI pre-builds and they will get snapped up so fast, I saw a lot of system builders put the 3060 8GB card in builds and they sold like the rest.