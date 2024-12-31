Generally no, unless there is damage.

But it will depend on the person assessing it and how strict some brands guidelines are / if they are having a bad day.



That being said be very very careful with how thick the thermal pads are, being off by just 1mm can cause poor to zero core contact.

Which will quickly kill a GPU (Unlike CPUs which can handle bad cooling by downclocking)

Unless the pads are damaged, I generally wouldn't replace them.

Also you need to use a thermal paste that doesn't have a high pump out risk, ie a phase change pad (PTM7950) or a thicker hard to spread paste like TG hydronaut.

As the liquidy pastes like MX4 degrade really fast on direct die stuff like GPUs, due to heat cycling.

If the GPU is actually overheating you could ask them to replace the thermal paste under the CGA, I know Asus will do this for laptops.