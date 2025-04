Happy New Year everyone

I was looking at a Unitek External Hard Drive enclosure advertised on Trade Me by PB Tech.

I assume to be effective, it would have to run on USB 3, but the specs make no mention of whether is is USB 2 or USB 3 and just said that it included a 1.2M USB-A to USB-B cable.

I asked a question on Trade Me and said was it using USB 3

The answer I got said: Please note it is a USB-A to USB-B 1.2m cable

Is that a dumb answer or is it me that's dumb?