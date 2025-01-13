Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingDVD drive not recognised by Win10
caffynz

248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#318392 13-Jan-2025 21:19
Send private message

Tried to open some DVDs (with backed up photos) on my old PC (the only one with a DVD drive). But Win10 does not see the drive

In Device Manager I've ensured hidden devices are shown. But still cannot see the DVD drive.

In BIOS, I couldn't see it (but didn't know where to look...)

When you open/close the tray, the light goes on briefly, then off. So that to me means it's plugged in somewhere/has power.

Unsure when the last time I used it, it's been so long!

What else can I do to try getting it to work?

Create new topic

snj

snj
143 posts

Master Geek


  #3331073 13-Jan-2025 21:26
Send private message

Could be worth trying a different SATA port, in particular check the numbering on the actual board, if you've got it in the first or last couple of ports, try the opposite end of the numbering - some motherboards have had the habit of disabling certain SATA ports if for instance an M2 drive is inserted.

 

They should typically appear in the SATA/PCH Storage (I think that's what my ASUS MB called it when I was in BIOS for something else earlier) menus.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
lurker
819 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3331128 14-Jan-2025 08:13
Send private message

If all else fails you could put your drive inside a USB enclosure? That's how I've been running mine and means you can connect to any PC required

gehenna
8425 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331132 14-Jan-2025 08:44
Send private message

Try a different SATA port as mentioned, and a different SATA cable if that doesn't help.  Also try a different plug from the PSU to the drive (yes, even though it seems to be getting power).   

 

All else fails, USB optical drives are inexpensive. For example: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVWLGP19/LG-GP60NB50-Super-Multi-Portable-USB-Power-DVD-Rew 



caffynz

248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3331196 14-Jan-2025 09:06
Send private message

I opened up the case, but I am not sure what I am doing :D 

 

I've worked out that the black cable (red arrow) is the one from the DVD drive. 

 

 

So is it just a matter of unplugging that (tricky to get to), and plugging into another free SATA port (i.e. the one above that, which looks like a free port?)? 

 

I have moved the cable from the drive to another port on the PSU. 

*Edited for grammar.

snj

snj
143 posts

Master Geek


  #3331207 14-Jan-2025 09:54
Send private message

Starting to realise just how long ago it's been since I've had to look at SATA port markings...  I'd definitely try a different SATA port if there is one available, alternatively if one of the other cables currently inserted isn't plugged into anything, try that cable and port.

gehenna
8425 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331209 14-Jan-2025 10:03
Send private message

Correct, yes, remove the black cable from its current port and connect it to an unused port.  If that doesn't help, remove that cable and replace it.  If that doesn't work you can make a call as to whether it's worth trying more things, or just buy a replacement at that point.  Depends how much your time is worth to you. 

caffynz

248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3331212 14-Jan-2025 10:09
Send private message

So, I switched SATA ports (and PSU port per earlier post), and PC boots up but now nothing is displaying on the monitor. As in, the monitor does not recognise any input from the HDMI port. 

 

I've checked HDMI cable is plugged in OK at both ends. Took out and put back in just to be sure.

 

The DVD drive does open and close with light coming on briefly - so that's working-ish. But I can't verify yet if Win10 will now recognise this drive. 

 

Not sure what I've done, to make the display stop working.... the GPU I didn't touch. 



gehenna
8425 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331265 14-Jan-2025 10:32
Send private message

Make sure you haven't accidentally disconnected any cables inside the PC.  It's easy to do.  Reseat any cables that are still connected to ports (to make sure they're in all the way), and check for any cables that are loose and unplugged. 

caffynz

248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3331287 14-Jan-2025 11:44
Send private message

These ones are loose; I don't recall unplugging those. Normal? 



This one is coming from an SSD. 

All other cables have been unplugged (If I was able to) and plugged back in. 

Computer now displays.
And the DVD Drive is now recognised, hooray. But the SSD/HDD (I can't recall which, right now) that I swapped SATA ports with is now not recognised. Does this point to a faulty SATA port (and not SATA cable?) Or should I try swapping SATA cables to verify?

caffynz

248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3331288 14-Jan-2025 11:47
Send private message

On 2nd thoughts - it is OK that one of the storage is not recognised as I am planning to "strip" back this PC by removing stuff off it (it has a million SSDs/HDDs on it lol) so it is just a stand-alone gaming PC for the kids.

I only wanted to access the DVD Drive for one thing briefly; I will look at finding an enclosure for this and take this DVD drive out and put it in that (and re-connecting that storage); failing that (i.e. cannot find an suitable enclosure; unless someone can suggest something that will suit - I am not sure what to look for?), look at an external DVD drive if I really need this. 

Thanks for the help!! :) 

caffynz

248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3331309 14-Jan-2025 12:40
Send private message

How would I go about unplugging and taking out the DVD drive, and ensuring the SSD still works?

I have removed the SATA cable from the DVD drive (at top of photo). 
The cable running from top is plugged into PSU.
The cable running down plugs into the SSD below it.
The cable then running down from the SSD is not plugged into anything. 

gehenna
8425 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331424 14-Jan-2025 13:25
Send private message

you can just unplug the power from the disc drive, unscrew the sides from the case, then slide it out of the bay.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright