Could be worth trying a different SATA port, in particular check the numbering on the actual board, if you've got it in the first or last couple of ports, try the opposite end of the numbering - some motherboards have had the habit of disabling certain SATA ports if for instance an M2 drive is inserted.

They should typically appear in the SATA/PCH Storage (I think that's what my ASUS MB called it when I was in BIOS for something else earlier) menus.