Background: I am an experienced builder of small form factor Wintel desktop PCs (12 over the last 2 years), without any problems ... until now.

The new build:

Built on a test bench with a known-good PSU & GPU ... using a brand-new mini-ITX motherboard, CPU, RAM, and SSD.

Major problems with random boot failures during and after Windows 11 install - the screen and PC freezes and the CPU fan runs flat out.

This freezing occurs at any stage of boot, or shortly after a successful boot.

No warning LEDs show on the mobo.

new mobo: MSI MPG B760I EDGE WIFI DDR4 Mini ITX Gaming Motherboard (with the latest BIOS update, Sep 2024) "Supports Intel® Core™ 14th/ 13th/ 12th Gen Processors"



new CPU: Intel Core i5-14600KF Processor (gen 14)

new RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR4 (properly seated)

new SSD: Samsung 980 1TB M.2 NVMe

These one-at-a-time substitutions have all failed:

swap RAM - no fix

swap CPU (a new gen 14 Intel Core i5 14400 CPU) - no fix

swap to larger heatsink - no fix

swap SSD - no fix

Is the motherboard the problem?

All advice gratefully received. 🙄