Desktop computing Nvidia graphics card to replace annoying Radeon?
timmmay

20357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318458 19-Jan-2025 14:57
I have a Radeon RX550 2GB graphics card for my computer. It's annoying me because every time I restart the computer (weekly) it comes up with a message around not being able to set the desired resolution - which never changes. The software also loses my custom fan curve regularly - I use the GPU fan to push air over my m.2 SSDs. It's not that big a deal, but it's annoying. I've always had nVidia cards before, I don't recall having problems like this.

 

I don't game. I run Photoshop occasionally, I use a web browser. Occasionally I do mp4 x265 encoding, but I tend to use CPU encoding rather than GPU as it tends to come out better quality - so not a requirement, maybe handy, maybe I wouldn't use a GPU for this. I have an AMD 5600X CPU which does everything fine, including encoding. I need HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.

 

Would the Nvidia GT 1030 at around $160 be similar performance but more reliable in the areas that I've mentioned? The next step up is the RTX 3050 6GB and at $350 is likely overkill - not worth the money to me. Perplexity tells me the RX550 is technically a slightly faster card but it's very close, wider memory bus, nVidia is lower power consumption.

 1 | 2
PANiCnz
982 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3333259 19-Jan-2025 15:09
Could consider an Intel card, particularly if you do video encoding.

 
 
 
 

timmmay

20357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333266 19-Jan-2025 15:33
PANiCnz: Could consider an Intel card, particularly if you do video encoding.

 

They're $350 as well. I do x265 encoding occasionally, so rarely that the CPU is fine for that. If the graphics card could do it just as high quality and faster, sure, but not really a factor in the decision.

 

I don't use GPU much.

cddt
1406 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333271 19-Jan-2025 16:00
Low-end (cheap) dedicated desktop GPUs haven't been a thing since the GT 1030... and that is horrendously overpriced for what it delivers. 

 

You could replace your 5600X with a 5600G or 5700G, and sell your GPU. The 5700G should be a drop in replacement, will give you more CPU cores, and an integrated GPU. 

 

If you want to make this change while spending the lowest amount of money, I'm sure you can find cheap 1030s or similar.

 

E.g. https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/5127575154 or https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/5125553820 

 

 




PANiCnz
982 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3333272 19-Jan-2025 16:04
timmmay:

 

PANiCnz: Could consider an Intel card, particularly if you do video encoding.

 

They're $350 as well. I do x265 encoding occasionally, so rarely that the CPU is fine for that. If the graphics card could do it just as high quality and faster, sure, but not really a factor in the decision.

 

I don't use GPU much.

 

 

A310 is about ~$200 on Amazon, at least with that card you'd be getting something new, more power efficient etc. Otherwise picking something up secondhand might be an option.

timmmay

20357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333305 19-Jan-2025 21:03
cddt:

 

Low-end (cheap) dedicated desktop GPUs haven't been a thing since the GT 1030... and that is horrendously overpriced for what it delivers. 

 

You could replace your 5600X with a 5600G or 5700G, and sell your GPU. The 5700G should be a drop in replacement, will give you more CPU cores, and an integrated GPU. 

 

If you want to make this change while spending the lowest amount of money, I'm sure you can find cheap 1030s or similar.

 

E.g. https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/5127575154 or https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/5125553820 

 

 

Those are good ideas, thanks :) Second hand video card is cheapest, easiest way to go I think. New CPU with graphics would work but more hassle.

 

I wonder if the NVidia will actually solve my problem, over Raedon.

timmmay

20357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333306 19-Jan-2025 21:03
PANiCnz:

 

A310 is about ~$200 on Amazon, at least with that card you'd be getting something new, more power efficient etc. Otherwise picking something up secondhand might be an option.

 

 

True. I don't think it's worth it to me, the second hand option probably best.

toejam316
1441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333358 20-Jan-2025 09:32
The encoder on the A310 is faster and very high quality, and one of the cheapest hardware accelerated x265 capable encoders. You'll definitely notice a difference if you do that kinda workload with any regularity, so I strongly recommend that option. Also means you don't run the risk of picking up second hand hardware and getting brand new problems.

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Sparkle-Low-Profile-Single-DisplayPort-SA310L-4G/dp/B0CSFJN835 $225 shipped from Amazon, I think it's worth the extra over a used card for the fact you get a warranty, longer life in terms of driver support (vs realistically what you're looking at being out of support already), etc.




timmmay

20357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333360 20-Jan-2025 09:37
toejam316:

 

The encoder on the A310 is faster and very high quality, and one of the cheapest hardware accelerated x265 capable encoders. You'll definitely notice a difference if you do that kinda workload with any regularity, so I strongly recommend that option. Also means you don't run the risk of picking up second hand hardware and getting brand new problems.

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Sparkle-Low-Profile-Single-DisplayPort-SA310L-4G/dp/B0CSFJN835 $225 shipped from Amazon, I think it's worth the extra over a used card for the fact you get a warranty, longer life in terms of driver support (vs realistically what you're looking at being out of support already), etc.

 

 

Interesting, thanks Toejam. I encode video 3 or 4 times a year, and CPU encoding is ok for that for me. NZ$450 or so isn't worth it to stop annoying messages popping up. A second hand Nvidia is probably good enough to try given how cheap they can be.

 

I could even put my old GeForce GT 520 in to see if it works reliably. It's from 2011... 

toejam316
1441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333365 20-Jan-2025 09:49
timmmay:

 

NZ$450 or so isn't worth it to stop annoying messages popping up

 

That one I linked is $225 NZD shipped from Amazon AU, so nowhere near $450




reven
3729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3333366 20-Jan-2025 09:56
For something really cheap, I would get a nvidia p600/p620 (only really second hand, these are great for transcoding)0

 

A little more a GTX1650-ish, or second hand 1060+ card.

 

I wouldnt waste money on a 1030.

timmmay

20357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333534 20-Jan-2025 14:10
toejam316:

 

timmmay:

 

NZ$450 or so isn't worth it to stop annoying messages popping up

 

That one I linked is $225 NZD shipped from Amazon AU, so nowhere near $450

 

 

Ah, Amazon AU rather than US, thanks. Interesting option. I'll think about it.

timmmay

20357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333535 20-Jan-2025 14:14
reven:

 

For something really cheap, I would get a nvidia p600/p620 (only really second hand, these are great for transcoding)0

 

A little more a GTX1650-ish, or second hand 1060+ card.

 

I wouldnt waste money on a 1030.

 

 

Interesting option, the P cards aren't expensive even the higher up ones. They only have DisplayPort out, I could probably live with that. I'll think about that one too thanks. The Intel Arc at around $200 sounds like it might be better option though, modern and supported.

SpartanVXL
1237 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333594 20-Jan-2025 15:27
Sounds like you should try fix what you have. Have you looked at nimez custom drivers?

Otherwise the a310 looks good for new cards, or just try install your gt510 since you don’t seem to need much

timmmay

20357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333600 20-Jan-2025 15:36
Fixing what I have would be preferable. I've tried some searches and get got anywhere. Do you think the Nimez drivers could be more reliable and still let me charge things like fan speed manually?

fe31nz
1190 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333916 20-Jan-2025 23:58
timmmay:

 

Would the Nvidia GT 1030 at around $160 be similar performance but more reliable in the areas that I've mentioned? The next step up is the RTX 3050 6GB and at $350 is likely overkill - not worth the money to me. Perplexity tells me the RX550 is technically a slightly faster card but it's very close, wider memory bus, nVidia is lower power consumption.

 

 

Nvidia GT 1030 cards have an HDMI 2.0 and a DVI-D port - no DisplayPort.  The big advantage of a GT 1030 is that you can get silent (fanless) ones, which is very useful for HTPCs which need to be quiet.

 

I am hoping that Nvidia will get around to doing a 5030 with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 and AV1 codec support - I want cards that just do the basics needed for TV and video, not any gaming stuff, but since I have recently upgraded to a 4K TV and a 4K monitor, I do need proper 4K support which a GT 1030 will not quite do (HDMI 2.0 only).  For my MythTV box I upgraded my silent GT 1030 card to a second hand GTX 1050 Ti card - it was the cheapest I could find at the time that had a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and I am running my 4K TV from a DisplayPort 1.4 to HDMI 2.1 converter.  Since the TV & video does not require much from the card, its fans are normally not running.  The cost of the second hand GTX 1050 Ti plus the DP to HDMI converter was much cheaper than getting a new 3060, and I am sure it costs less electricity to run also.

 1 | 2
