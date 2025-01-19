I have a Radeon RX550 2GB graphics card for my computer. It's annoying me because every time I restart the computer (weekly) it comes up with a message around not being able to set the desired resolution - which never changes. The software also loses my custom fan curve regularly - I use the GPU fan to push air over my m.2 SSDs. It's not that big a deal, but it's annoying. I've always had nVidia cards before, I don't recall having problems like this.

I don't game. I run Photoshop occasionally, I use a web browser. Occasionally I do mp4 x265 encoding, but I tend to use CPU encoding rather than GPU as it tends to come out better quality - so not a requirement, maybe handy, maybe I wouldn't use a GPU for this. I have an AMD 5600X CPU which does everything fine, including encoding. I need HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.

Would the Nvidia GT 1030 at around $160 be similar performance but more reliable in the areas that I've mentioned? The next step up is the RTX 3050 6GB and at $350 is likely overkill - not worth the money to me. Perplexity tells me the RX550 is technically a slightly faster card but it's very close, wider memory bus, nVidia is lower power consumption.