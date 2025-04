My son has a single monitor with a PS5 and PC next to it. When he wants to play the PS5 he unplugs the HDMI cable from the PC and plugs it into the PS5. When he wants to switch to the PC he unplugs the HDMI from the PS5 and plugs it into the PC.

This is a bit of a pain and he'd like something that acts a little bit like a "switch" so that they can both remain plugged in at all times, even if the switch had a toggle button or something to choose which to use.

Does something like this exist?