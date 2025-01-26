kingdragonfly

Described perfectly in this video.
There's a notification about a price increase to your Microsoft 365 subscription choice...
Hidden away is a secret option to keep the same version, but without co-pilot.
If you don't want Copilot, you can downgrade and pay the same price as before.
I was stupid enough to pay in advanced, so the "Family classic" version is missing.
So the only way to "easily" disable co-pilot was to contact Microsoft
Before this I tried using Window group policy and even a registry hack to disable, before this video identified to root cause: Microsoft getting cocky with their monopoly.
There was complex instructions, well hidden away to revert the update, and disable future updates. Just an asinine suggestion, without mentioning the hidden upsell.
Microsoft’s Sneaky Forced-Upsell to 365 Users; If You Don’t Need/Want Copilot, Don’t Pay for It
Atomic Shrimp