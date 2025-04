Kia ora folks,

The 5000 series cards are due to launch shortly. Is it possible to find Founders Edition cards in NZ? Specifically thinking about 5080.

Asking as the new Nividia 2 slot cooler looks like they've really worked hard to keep the size down. The AIB manufacturers do have "SFF" versions of the 5080, but thinking FE likely better...

Intended to be crammed into MATX system so size an issue.

Anyone know?