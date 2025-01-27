Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingAnalysis Paralysis - Google Workspace or MS365 or something else?
caffynz

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#318541 27-Jan-2025 20:01
Send private message quote this post

Seeking advice on optimal set up going forward - storage-wise and email-wise. Using GZ as my sounding board - as I'm pretty sure I am missing something obvious / have not considered different options.

 

I have both Google Workspace, and MS365. 
Google Workspace was set up when I got my own domain a few years ago, to use Gmail for our (2x users) custom email addresses. Was not aware of other options at the time.

 

Few years ago, got MS365 Family to use desktop Word, especially for writing my thesis. 
Now I have finished studying, I am reassessing our subscriptions/set ups going forward.

 

Whenever needed (rare now) I share documents on either Google Drive, or MS OneDrive. (For reference I have a personal gmail account too, with limited storage available.)

 

I appreciate having access to the cloud/central storage because I mix my use of/access to documents between a laptop, desktop PC, tablet, and phone. 

 

Google Workspace
Google Workspace is costing me upwards of NZ$40/month for 2 users (US$24). I think we get 2TB storage each. 

 

I have over 150gb of photos saved on Google Photos under this profile. (On my free gmail account I also have some photos stored.)

 

I now realise that this cloud storage is with its risks, so open to considering actual back up options that are offline - a separate matter for now, but would welcome thoughts on that. 

 

MS365
I have the Family edition, with 1 other user currently on it, so that's 2 of us on there, out of the 6 that could be using it. Am paid up until middle of this year (ish; need to double-check). Paid $109 for a MS365 Personal licence (to downgrade from Family), in November last year - but chose the option to continue with Family for part of 12months to give us time to consider/tidy up docs before moving away from . 

 

I understand I'd need to subscribe to Microsoft Exchange too, at $6.50/user/month, to use our custom domain email addresses in Outlook? The domain was bought and is admin'ed through 1stdomains. 

 

Most of my documents on my devices (laptop and PC) - I tend to save to OneDrive, not so much local folders. Since getting MS365 I have reduced my use of Google Drive. 

 

What I am getting stuck on/analysis paralysis:
1) I don't think I need desktop versions of MS apps anymore - I am more likely than not to get on OK with the web-based apps. There's also Libre if I really need more functionality. 

 

2) However, I think NZ$40+/m (Google) is on the expensive side...? 

 

3) Can I use MS Exchange on its own to use Outlook on the web (the free version)? If we ditched Google Workspace, started using MS365 Personal (free), and looked at other storage options (especially better ones, to make reliable back ups of the important documents/photos)? External SSD/HDDs? 

4) Is it easy to migrate photos out of Google Photos?

 

5) What storage options (that are either backed up automatically, or back up on schedule) are reliable and inexpensive? 

 

In short, if you were setting up a person with a new computer, how would you set them up, for their storage and (custom domain) email use that is straightforward and inexpensive (compared to how much I currently pay)? 

Create new topic
caffynz

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3337325 30-Jan-2025 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Bump :) 

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
Dynamic
3816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337434 30-Jan-2025 15:01
Send private message quote this post

I would encourage looking at 365 Business Basic for the needs above as long as 1Tb each in OneDrive plus 1Tb of shared (SharePoint) storage is sufficient.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

caffynz

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3337452 30-Jan-2025 15:51
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I've been talking with my brother who also suggested the MS365 Business Basic - as 1TB Onedrive storage and the custom email address use will meet our needs.
Thing is, I've since discovered can't change plan from MS Family to Business until that sub is finished, so looks like will get Exchange, and emails set up on that and then stop Google Workspace and use this until Family finishes in August. 

 

Thanks



nzkc
1548 posts

Uber Geek


  #3337460 30-Jan-2025 16:27
Send private message quote this post

caffynz:

 

I have over 150gb of photos saved on Google Photos under this profile. (On my free gmail account I also have some photos stored.)

 

 

For backups I cannot recommend Backblaze highly enough. They have a couple of products. Their desktop product is $100/year. Its designed to just be an off premises sync - so you delete from source and then they delete from their end. Its a simple product, at a low cost, basically no storage limits, designed as a fire and forget kind of solution.  The $100 price tag might be a bit of a put off for some (I think its worth it for someone who wants a simple no effort product).

They also have their B2 product (think S3 like storage) that I personally use. This is a cost per GB approach. I use rsync to upload new files to it nightly. I currently have over 200GB of photos backed up there and it costs me about NZ $2.50 a month (depends on currency rates). Its more effort as you have to either grab a 3rd party product that uses it (there are several) or write your own scripts. But as you can see... its cheap.

Sounds like this would then make your costs for a Google Workspaces/O365 account far cheaper. Could possibly just get away with free Google account.

networkn
Networkn
32155 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337600 31-Jan-2025 09:00
Send private message quote this post

No question in my mind the better 'package' is 365. Honestly, as an early negative nancy for good reason for Office 365 and cloud services in general, 365 is quite simple the best value tool you can provide an employee, but it's also exceptional value personally too. 

 

iDrive I have used for 3 years and think reasonably highly of, the first two years are stupidly cheap and it's hardly expensive at full price. 

 

 

caffynz

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3338124 1-Feb-2025 19:42
Send private message quote this post

nzkc:

 

For backups I cannot recommend Backblaze highly enough. They have a couple of products. Their desktop product is $100/year. Its designed to just be an off premises sync - so you delete from source and then they delete from their end. Its a simple product, at a low cost, basically no storage limits, designed as a fire and forget kind of solution.  The $100 price tag might be a bit of a put off for some (I think its worth it for someone who wants a simple no effort product).

They also have their B2 product (think S3 like storage) that I personally use. This is a cost per GB approach. I use rsync to upload new files to it nightly. I currently have over 200GB of photos backed up there and it costs me about NZ $2.50 a month (depends on currency rates). Its more effort as you have to either grab a 3rd party product that uses it (there are several) or write your own scripts. But as you can see... its cheap.

Sounds like this would then make your costs for a Google Workspaces/O365 account far cheaper. Could possibly just get away with free Google account.

 

 

I've looked at their website, but can't get my head around how it works. 

 

I.e. How would I get my photos from my phone backed up to Backblaze automatically/regularly as scheduled? Does Backblaze have an app? Or would I be uploading to OneDrive on the phone, and then from OneDrive folder on computer to Backblaze? 

insane
3205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3338154 2-Feb-2025 00:29
Send private message quote this post

I was lucky to use Google  Workspace in a work setting for many years, some of which included administration of the account, and IMO it just worked seamlessly. 

 

It was only since switching to another company that uses O365 that I realised how far behind and buggy MS is, and how clunky it is to have to use the Desktop version of some apps to use additional features (talking about you Excell).

 

Now that being said, google was significantly cheaper back then.

 

 



Rmani
275 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338190 2-Feb-2025 10:37
Send private message quote this post

Google has a history of discontinuing products/features. Not saying they'd discontinue Workspace, something to keep in mind. 




Rmani

richms
27916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338198 2-Feb-2025 12:12
Send private message quote this post

I'm going to add one more thing to consider if you use android phones which seriously skews it towards using microsoft for email for me.

 

When you add a gmail account to use the native mail app on android, then anyone else that uses that account and can log into it has full locate the phone, install apps, remote erase etc to that phone. If you ever want to share that mailbox with someone else you essentially cannot use the native app with notifications etc on the phone. Outlook app doesn't get any of that access when you add a mailbox to it, so is better IMO.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright