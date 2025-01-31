Sinuation:

It’s very much random across models. Some may have higher chance of it due to where the coils are. Most are generally okay except in cases of fps in the 1000’s or high voltage.

My Gigabyte 4090 does whine at stock but it is a lot quieter than your recording, you could mistake it for one of the fans buzzing. I have a undervolt profile that drops from 2790MHz 1.050v to 2590MHz 0.900v and it lessens it as well.

I recall someone saying somewhere you can put thermal pads or something on the offending coils to dampen the whine but no idea how it works in practise.