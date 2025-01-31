Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sinuation

#318578 31-Jan-2025 15:56
Anyone had any experience returning a GPU due to coil whine? Is it a valid return reason?

dfnt
  #3337824 31-Jan-2025 17:19
No, they all do it to some degree

 

Some are worse than others so it’s a lottery

 
 
 
 

Sinuation

  #3337829 31-Jan-2025 17:31
Yeah. My Gigabyte gaming oc 3070 is very quiet on that front.

 

The 5080 ASUS Tuf is loud as hell, even on low 30%+ usage. It's pretty damn bad and hitches randomly.

 

 

SpartanVXL
  #3337830 31-Jan-2025 17:41
If it’s excessive then possibly, but it has to be reproducible. It’s a combination of GPU and PSU. It can also increase with higher load/framerate and also reduce with undervolting.



Sinuation

  #3337831 31-Jan-2025 17:42
Yeah it pretty much starts whenever I use the gpu at all. I have the RMX Shift 1000W.

Sinuation

  #3337834 31-Jan-2025 18:16
Uploaded some quick videos, the hitches/spikes can be recreated by just scrolling through a game for me.

 

https://imgur.com/a/N1ajhqN

 

Not even furmark/benchmarks, just being in a game/lobby.

Sinuation

  #3337940 1-Feb-2025 00:33
Also found out switching pages in the battlepass or going in-between menus causes the electrical hitching.

 

https://imgur.com/a/X4KpH5C

 

Sorry for the spam. Probably best I take this up with pbtech lol.

SpartanVXL
  #3337991 1-Feb-2025 10:41
Yea thats a pretty big buzz at main menu, iirc rivals menu is 60 fps?

 

See what pbtech will do since it’s excessively noisy.



Sinuation

  #3338021 1-Feb-2025 12:45
Yeah hopefully. Sent it in and they're looking into it. Pretty ridiculous that ASUS has a markup yet coil whine seems to be very common on any of their mainline models.

SpartanVXL
  #3338080 1-Feb-2025 16:13
It’s very much random across models. Some may have higher chance of it due to where the coils are. Most are generally okay except in cases of fps in the 1000’s or high voltage.

 

My Gigabyte 4090 does whine at stock but it is a lot quieter than your recording, you could mistake it for one of the fans buzzing. I have a undervolt profile that drops from 2790MHz 1.050v to 2590MHz 0.900v and it lessens it as well.

 

I recall someone saying somewhere you can put thermal pads or something on the offending coils to dampen the whine but no idea how it works in practise.

Sinuation

  #3338101 1-Feb-2025 18:15
Yeah I don't mind coil whine if it's indiscernable from fan noise. But the TUF I could immediately pick out when there's any load on the gpu.

 

 

 

Also definitely not worth opening something 3 grand to fix, CGA will be a pain. 

dfnt
  #3338102 1-Feb-2025 18:18
From my research Asus is the worst for coil whine, Gigabyte are some of the quietest 

 

My Gigabyte 4090 does only in high fps scenarios but I have to have the case open and ear near the card to hear it.

 

I do have bad tinnitus so I guess that drowns out the any coil whine anyway 🤣

Sinuation

  #3338105 1-Feb-2025 18:32
Which Gigabyte models do both of you guys have?

 

 

 

Also yeah ASUS is renowned for this crap. My tinnitus is a demon I know, coil whine is another frequency that I dislike haha. 

SpartanVXL
  #3338140 1-Feb-2025 20:40
Gigabyte Gaming OC. Mate has a PNY model as well and hasn’t complained about it either.

Sinuation

  #3338163 2-Feb-2025 05:21
Gigabyte Gaming OC. Mate has a PNY mob del as well and hasn’t complained about it either.

 

 

 

 

I don't know how true it is but apparently PNY and Gigabute uses lower quality capacitors which causes heavily reduced coil whine. 

SpartanVXL
  #3338175 2-Feb-2025 08:44
It really depends on the model of card, the first production of 4090’s were all overkill in specs for 600W profile.

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/18cu8oz/rtx_4090_comparison_table_122023/

 

You have to scour for specs on what the power delivery is for each specific board, and again it doesn’t necessarily equate to if they will coil whine. It also certainly isn’t worth paying some extra couple hundred for any difference unless you plan on overclocking. Reviews will point out if a model has anything to worry about.

