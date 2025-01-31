Sinuation:

Anyone had any experience returning a GPU due to coil whine? Is it a valid return reason?
No, they all do it to some degree
Some are worse than others so it’s a lottery
Yeah. My Gigabyte gaming oc 3070 is very quiet on that front.
The 5080 ASUS Tuf is loud as hell, even on low 30%+ usage. It's pretty damn bad and hitches randomly.
If it’s excessive then possibly, but it has to be reproducible. It’s a combination of GPU and PSU. It can also increase with higher load/framerate and also reduce with undervolting.
Yeah it pretty much starts whenever I use the gpu at all. I have the RMX Shift 1000W.
Uploaded some quick videos, the hitches/spikes can be recreated by just scrolling through a game for me.
Not even furmark/benchmarks, just being in a game/lobby.
Also found out switching pages in the battlepass or going in-between menus causes the electrical hitching.
Sorry for the spam. Probably best I take this up with pbtech lol.
Yea thats a pretty big buzz at main menu, iirc rivals menu is 60 fps?
See what pbtech will do since it’s excessively noisy.
Yeah hopefully. Sent it in and they're looking into it. Pretty ridiculous that ASUS has a markup yet coil whine seems to be very common on any of their mainline models.
It’s very much random across models. Some may have higher chance of it due to where the coils are. Most are generally okay except in cases of fps in the 1000’s or high voltage.
My Gigabyte 4090 does whine at stock but it is a lot quieter than your recording, you could mistake it for one of the fans buzzing. I have a undervolt profile that drops from 2790MHz 1.050v to 2590MHz 0.900v and it lessens it as well.
I recall someone saying somewhere you can put thermal pads or something on the offending coils to dampen the whine but no idea how it works in practise.
Yeah I don't mind coil whine if it's indiscernable from fan noise. But the TUF I could immediately pick out when there's any load on the gpu.
Also definitely not worth opening something 3 grand to fix, CGA will be a pain.
From my research Asus is the worst for coil whine, Gigabyte are some of the quietest
My Gigabyte 4090 does only in high fps scenarios but I have to have the case open and ear near the card to hear it.
I do have bad tinnitus so I guess that drowns out the any coil whine anyway 🤣
Which Gigabyte models do both of you guys have?
Also yeah ASUS is renowned for this crap. My tinnitus is a demon I know, coil whine is another frequency that I dislike haha.
Gigabyte Gaming OC. Mate has a PNY model as well and hasn’t complained about it either.
I don't know how true it is but apparently PNY and Gigabute uses lower quality capacitors which causes heavily reduced coil whine.
It really depends on the model of card, the first production of 4090’s were all overkill in specs for 600W profile.
https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/18cu8oz/rtx_4090_comparison_table_122023/
You have to scour for specs on what the power delivery is for each specific board, and again it doesn’t necessarily equate to if they will coil whine. It also certainly isn’t worth paying some extra couple hundred for any difference unless you plan on overclocking. Reviews will point out if a model has anything to worry about.