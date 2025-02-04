Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#318612 4-Feb-2025 00:06
I managed to post here now. So the unlock request can be removed

 


I have received an email from MS saying that the price of my 365 personal is increasing from $129 to $179. I don't want the AI features. Can I downgrade or change the subscription. It says the price will change in May unless I turn off or cancel reccuring billing. What will happen if I turn off or cancel the recurring billing will that stop 365 from working. I want to keep what I already have but at least I don't want to lose Word or excel or outlook. I just don't want the AI features

 

The email that Microsoft sent doesn't say which features of the classic I will retain but it sounds like from the email I will lose "some benefits" it doesn't say what they are.

 

thanks

  #3338958 4-Feb-2025 00:11
Just go to the cancellation page and you will be offered the price without Copilot.




  #3338969 4-Feb-2025 07:59
Here's a question that I've been pondering. There are plenty of resellers of M365 subscriptions that are often cheaper than going direct through the Microsoft website. Just Laptops for just one example. They don't mention CoPilot and the price still seems aligned to the Classic subscription. That's probably another path to go down if you don't need CoPilot and want to avoid the upsell. Purchase a subscription through a reputable reseller and enter the code before your current subscription auto renews.

  #3339015 4-Feb-2025 10:49
Senecio:

 

Here's a question that I've been pondering. There are plenty of resellers of M365 subscriptions that are often cheaper than going direct through the Microsoft website. Just Laptops for just one example. They don't mention CoPilot and the price still seems aligned to the Classic subscription. That's probably another path to go down if you don't need CoPilot and want to avoid the upsell. Purchase a subscription through a reputable reseller and enter the code before your current subscription auto renews.

 

 

It's most likely the same one that MS is pushing just at a cheaper price.  I used to buy mine from PB Tech when they had a sale




  #3339020 4-Feb-2025 11:01
Currently $179 at PBTech




