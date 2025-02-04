I can no longer send emails to people who have hotmail.com email addresses

I am using my snap email account and also a netaccess.co.nz email to send out the emails on snap's smtp and port 25

I am using both MS outlook desktop versions 2019 on one pc and 365 for business on the other. This issue only started happening today.

Both Outlooks give me the same error. And it only gives me the error when I am sending to anyone with a hotmail email address.

I contacted Two degrees it will take them a few days to investigate, but they only provide support for emails on their webmail platform.

So I contacted the IT people who provide us with the MS 365 via Spark and they did not have a clue.

Any ideas would be great.

Here's part of the error. (I removed our WAN IP)

This is the mail system at host pmg-2.snap.net.nz.

I'm sorry to have to inform you that your message could not be delivered to one

or more recipients. It's a􀆩ached below.

For further assistance, please send mail to postmaster.

If you do so, please include this problem report. You can delete your own text

from the a􀆩ached returned message.

The mail system

hotmailemail@hotmail.com>: host

hotmail-com.olc.protecƟon.outlook.com[52.101.68.1] said: 550 5.7.1

Unfortunately, messages from [xxx.xx.xxx.xxx] weren't sent. Please contact

your Internet service provider since part of their network is on our block

list (S3150)