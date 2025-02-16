typetheSHADE:

Hi there peeps!
I just need a little bit of advice. Currently running an i5-13600kf with a gigabyte 4070 on my rig but my friends are telling me to either upgrade one or both of them. I read somewhere that the i5 is bottlenecking the 4070 and the PC still has some frames to give but me being not really a big computer guy(and this being my first custom build) am really not sure what to do right now. Rig is mainly used for gaming.
Any advice and/or insight to this would be greatly appreciated! Thanks very much!