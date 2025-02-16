typetheSHADE:

I'm running an i5 14600K with an ordinary 4060 and I'm happy with my gaming at 1080p sitting 50cm from a 27" monitor.

I'm sure I could be impressed going to 4K with a monitor upgrade and a MAJOR GPU upgrade but bangs for bucks I'm happy and will really only notice when I stop to admire it rather than actually playing and being immersed.

Your setup sounds like a good sweet spot - You can't push everything to Ultra but it sounds like your friends are trying to push you into point scoring brag stats rather than a needed spend. That top 5-10% is always an expensive zone to enter.

I'd just wait a while as the more water under the bridge the better gains you'll be able to make in GPU for less money.

Have a look at temps - You might find your CPU is getting hot and clocking back and improving the cooling might be a better gain. For me I HATE hummer and whirring noises so I spend money on the chassis and a good 3 fan water cooler (Good bangs for bucks - Not the best) and that means generally my CPU doesn't spike too high and the noise from the case stays in a comfortable level.

Monitor temps for some time while gaming and see what the CPU is spiking at. Some small spend there might stop the CPU from hitting the massive highs that cause it to clock back. I've also bought an LGA1700 bracket that tests have shown can see decent drops in normal temps through better contact. The bracket was $15 and I'll fit it when I can be bothered with the dismantling, repasting and reassembly required and see how much that improves my temps but in general seeing 5-10 degrees lower temps seems pretty achievable.



With GPU's the longer you wait to upgrade the more gains you get for less - On the flip side the resale on the 4070 is probably pretty reasonable but you'll still be spending a bit to make the jump. Keep an eye on PBTech and see when they have a decent sale on but then wait till the sale is long since over to list the 4070 or you might find theres a glut of upgraders reselling at the same time. I work in computer retail, mainly on the business side but I did built custom pc's for Photogrammetry and water modelling work which needs a GPU and you can't do better than PB Tech - Most of my wholesalers have given up on the fickle GPU market altogether as the prices and demand can swing so badly that new stock has hit the market and retailing less than they paid for whats sitting in their warehouse.