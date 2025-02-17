Hi, have PC, (its a really old backup server, has 20TB SAS storage, an LTO6 tape drive, and likely cost them a fortune when built) that we decided to move, so powered it off, relocated it, and now on power on, nothing.... (well, I get 1 long beep followed by 3 short beeps and some flashing lights). After lots of Google and rabbit holes and doing the obvious, removed everything, tired another graphic's card, different memory etc etc, but alias no go and always the same 1 long beep and 3 short beeps. Luckily, it's no longer a critical machine, so this is rather a nice to, than a must do (20TB of non critical storage space would be handy), I'm keen to see if we can make it operational again.

I'm happy to write off the motherboard, but no idea where to start to get a replacement, or understand what the closet more modern MB might be, (and frankly Google is letting me down.....)

Anyone know if I might be able to get a replacement same board, or what I could replace it with, (it's fair to was I know enough to be dangerous). If all to hard, to the ewaste it goes...

Cheers

Nic.