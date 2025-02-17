Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingGigaByte GA-970A-D3P (rev. 1.x) motherboard, she's dead Jim...
nicmair

244 posts

Master Geek


#318746 17-Feb-2025 13:29
Send private message

Hi, have PC, (its a really old backup server, has 20TB SAS storage, an LTO6 tape drive, and likely cost them a fortune when built) that we decided to move, so powered it off, relocated it, and now on power on, nothing.... (well, I get 1 long beep followed by 3 short beeps and some flashing lights). After lots of Google and rabbit holes and doing the obvious, removed everything, tired another graphic's card, different memory etc etc, but alias no go and always the same 1 long beep and 3 short beeps.  Luckily, it's no longer a critical machine, so this is rather a nice to, than a must do (20TB of non critical storage space would be handy), I'm keen to see if we can make it operational again. 

 

I'm happy to write off the motherboard, but no idea where to start to get a replacement, or understand what the closet more modern MB might be, (and frankly Google is letting me down.....)

 

Anyone know if I might be able to get a replacement same board, or what I could replace it with, (it's fair to was I know enough to be dangerous).  If all to hard, to the ewaste it goes...

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Nic.

 

 

 

    

Create new topic
lxsw20
3571 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3343737 17-Feb-2025 14:03
Send private message

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005529823145.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.main.1.2179HOXmHOXmkI&algo_pvid=b22fd315-f7bb-4a08-8eb1-e363372be017&algo_exp_id=b22fd315-f7bb-4a08-8eb1-e363372be017-0&pdp_ext_f=%7B%22order%22%3A%223%22%2C%22eval%22%3A%221%22%7D&pdp_npi=4%40dis%21AUD%2195.46%2190.69%21%21%2159.47%2156.50%21%402101ec1f17397541710628081ebea3%2112000033429112010%21sea%21AU%21138935705%21X&curPageLogUid=2rRYpXxU8Swn&utparam-url=scene%3Asearch%7Cquery_from%3A

 

 

 

Apart fro Aliexpress, probably eBay.



SepticSceptic
2196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3344024 17-Feb-2025 22:36
Send private message

Not the button battery gone flat ?

 

Holds the BIOS settings when unplugged from mains power

 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 