Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingFor Sale: too many PCs!
Sideface

9239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

#318770 19-Feb-2025 17:50
Send private message

I am an old geek, and a fanatical PC builder. Not a gamer.

Just for fun, I keep building PCs that I don't need or use. This has got badly out of hand.

I now have 15 surplus PCs - and half of them have never been used.

 

  • No two are the same, but all are small form factor with mini ITX motherboards.
  • All are in perfect working order, with (legit) Windows 11 installed.
  • CPUs: half are Intel, half are AMD.
  • All drives are SSD.
  • Fans are Noctua or Be Quiet!
  • Several of the cases are upmarket eg  4x Swedish Louqe cases (list $500).
  • All but one of the cases are black.
  • The emphasis is on high quality build - small, quiet, powerful, with a minimum of flashing lights.

Less is more ... and I have 15 PCs that I don't need.

 

I won't quote asking prices, because a description of 15 different PCs would fill several pages. I will sell at significantly less than cost.

 

If you live in Wellington, please PM me for more details.  ☺️

 

Wellington pickup only.




Sideface

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13202 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344549 19-Feb-2025 18:15
Send private message

It's the rules to list pricing but I understand it is difficult to list pricing in this case.

What kind of PC's are we talking? Sounds like some newer gear here. Would anything suit somebody who is just looking for a work PC? Or Proxmox servers? Gaming?

 

Would be good to provide photos of your stack and at-least some pricing here :)

 

I could be interested in some gear depending on what you've got.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Jiriteach
1114 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344552 19-Feb-2025 18:46
Send private message

Interested but can you post the specs of the 15 x PC's please? and if used etc. for each PC.
Hard to know the makeup of each PC without specs or do you have this in a doc you can share perhaps? Just the important specs - dont need every level of detail.

 

Thanks




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

Ge0rge
2025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344608 19-Feb-2025 19:44
Send private message

I'm also interested, looking for something small and low power draw, but with a bit of horsepower to run Blue Iris. 



Sideface

9239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344781 20-Feb-2025 07:31
Send private message

Thank you all for your interest - including those who have PM'd me.

 

I now realise how little I know about the build cost of each unit - I sometimes build several at a time (truly compulsive behavior!).

 

The most expensive of these units (the only gaming PC, still unused) cost me $3,000.

 

Please give me a day or two to sort through a mountain of receipts and document the specs - each build is different.

 

I should have done this before posting - sorry.   🙄




Sideface

cddt
1450 posts

Uber Geek


  #3344792 20-Feb-2025 08:35
Send private message

Sounds like the makings of a small business you have there... 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

nztim
3705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3344793 20-Feb-2025 08:40
Send private message

cddt:

 

Sounds like the makings of a small business you have there... 

 

 

Nah just someone who has too much crap in their garage..... I am in the same boat too....

 

I am got to list for free soon everything I have that doesn't run Windows 11

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

gbwelly
1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3344818 20-Feb-2025 09:29
Send private message

Sideface:

 

The most expensive of these units (the only gaming PC, still unused) cost me $3,000.

 

 

It is a pain in the bum, but do consider the option of parting out some of the units. I might not be the only one seeing the Win 10 EOL coming and looking for a mobo, ram and CPU to upgrade to Windows 11.









cddt
1450 posts

Uber Geek


  #3344848 20-Feb-2025 10:21
Send private message

nztim:

 

I am got to list for free soon everything I have that doesn't run Windows 11

 

 

As a non-Windows user, this fills me with joy and hope




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344850 20-Feb-2025 10:47
Send private message

gbwelly:

 

It is a pain in the bum, but do consider the option of parting out some of the units. I might not be the only one seeing the Win 10 EOL coming and looking for a mobo, ram and CPU to upgrade to Windows 11.

 

 

H310 board and a $7 8th gen celeron from aliexpress is my way of dragging dinosaur single task machines into the win 11 era. Needs to move to DDR4 tho which is another cost, again aliex is better than the local dreamers on trademe for used old hardware.

 

Just check its a brand that you have heard of as there are slightly cheaper ones with made up sounding names which I don't know if is just because they're worried about trademark or are one of those weird boards that they make from used chipsets. All my asus and asrock ones have been fine, and some even have a modded bios on them already to add resizable bar support if you want to use a modern GPU on them.

 

Moving up to 11 has taken most of my toy budget last and this month so I am not really in a position to buy other nicer hardware, but it would still be nice to see a list of what's on offer rather than this generic "I got 15 computers" details.




Richard rich.ms

Sideface

9239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345308 21-Feb-2025 14:58
Send private message

As promised, I have started to document my 15 surplus self-built PCs.
A massive task, as (with one exception) I have no organised record of what the parts cost.

 

All are mini-ITX format, in good working order, and running Windows 11.

 

All asking prices are discounted at least 33% below cost.

 

MY SMALLEST PCs

 

The Ghost case

 

The first 4 PCs all feature the rare Louqe Ghost S1 case - Swedish, minimalist, cast aluminium, Rolls-Royce quality and price (and a waiting list with full payment in advance). 
I have been awaiting delivery of their latest Ghost R1 case for 8 months.

 

 

 

 

Don't judge a book by its cover - the smallest, plainest PC (the Ghost at left) is the most powerful (and the most expensive) of these three. The Ghost is 20cm high.

 

["Ghost 1"]  A new and unused SFF gaming PC. Mint.  [EDIT: SOLD!]

 

case:      Louqe Ghost Mk 3 Full Aluminum Case - black 
CPU:     AMD Ryzen 5 7600  (6 core, 12 threads)  [with Radeon graphics]
           with Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Cooler
        2 x 12cm case fans, be quiet! shadow Wings 2 PWM    
mobo    MSI MPG B650I EDGE WIFI Mini-ITX Motherboard    (2 x M.2 slots)
storage    Kingston NV2 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD 
graphics:     INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 TWIN X2 OC 12GB Graphics Card 
RAM    Kingston FURY Beast 32GB DDR5 RAM   
   
Windows 11 Home  

 

total cost was $3,000 plus
asking price $2,000

 

 

 

["Ghost 2"]  light use **  [EDIT: SOLD!]

 

case        Ghost Mk. 3 (see above)
mobo    Gigabyte B550I AORUS PRO AX (AM4)
CPU        AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core Processor   3.40 GHz
        with Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Cooler
storage    1TB Samsung SSD 990 PRO 1TB (M.2 SSD)
        4TB Corsair MP400 (M.2 SSD)
RAM    32.0 GB DDR4
graphics    4GB ATI AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

 

Windows 11 Home

 

asking price $1,500

 



["Ghost 3"]  light use **  [EDIT: SOLD!]

 

case        Ghost Mk. 3 (see above)
CPU        AMD Ryzen 5 3500X 6-Core Processor    3.60 GHz
mobo    Gigabyte A520I AC (AM4)
SSD        1TB Force MP600 (M.2 SSD)
        447GB TOSHIBA (SATA SSD)
RAM    32.0 GB DDR4 RAM
graphics    4GB ATI AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

 

Windows 11 Pro   <<<

 

asking price $1,000

 

 

 

["Ghost 4"]  older but hi-spec  [EDIT: SOLD!]

 

case        Ghost Mk. 1 (older case, same size & design)
CPU        Intel Core i7-9700 CPU @ 3.00GHz  <<< 8-core 8-thread coffee lake 9th gen CPU 
mobo    Gigabyte Z390 I AORUS PRO WIFI-CF (U3E1)
GPU        4GB ATI AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 
RAM    16.0 GB    DDR4
storage     Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB (M.2 SSD)
        2TB Intel 660P (M.2 SSD)
graphics    4GB ATI AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

 

Windows 11 Pro  <<<

 

asking price $700 

 

 

 



Left to right: SUGO-SG15; Lian-Li PC-05; Thermaltake Tower

 

MY LARGER PCs

 

[SUGO-SG15]  light use **

 

case        SUGO-SG15
mobo     ASRock B550M-ITX/ac (AM4)
CPU        AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with Radeon Graphics            3.80 GHz
storage    Samsung SSD 980 500GB (M.2 SSD)
RAM    16.0 GB DDR4

 

Windows 11 Home

 

asking price $500

 

 

 

[Lian Li PC-05]  light use **

 

case            Lian Li PC-05 glass front
CPU            Intel Core i5-8400 CPU @ 2.80GHz   Coffee Lake 8th gen (6 cores)
mobo         Gigabyte TZ370N WIFI-CF 
storage        Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M.2 SSD 
            Samsung 970 EVO 500GB M.2 SSD 
RAM        16.0 GB DDR4
graphics         4GB ATI Radeon RX550/550 Series

 

Windows 11 Pro  <<<

 

asking price $600

 

 

 

[The Tower]  light use **

 

case        Thermaltake The Tower 100 Mini-ITX vertical case
CPU        AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.60 GHz
mobo    ASRock B550M-ITX/ac (AM4)
storage    Samsung SSD 980 500GB (M.2 SSD)
graphics    2GB NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (MSI)
RAM    16.0 GB DDR4

 

Windows 11 Home

 

asking price $500

 

 

 

**  "light use" means domestic use for a few weeks or months before the PC is mothballed and replaced by another new build by a fanatical PC builder. None were used for more than 12 months.

 

 

 

Wellington pickup only.




Sideface

stocksp
705 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345551 22-Feb-2025 13:54
Send private message

I just need to say that the quality of the materials and the workmanship on these PCs is out of this world.  I've just picked up the gaming PC and its fabulous - all the components are top notch and obviously put together with a lot of craft and love.

 

Highly recommended.

Sideface

9239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346546 25-Feb-2025 10:57
Send private message

As promised, 5 more PCs for sale.

 

All in mint condition, running Windows 11.

 

All at half build cost.

 

 

Lian Li Q58 at left, Lian Li TU150 at right

 

LianLi Q58  [EDIT: SOLD!]

 

case        Lian Li Q58 gaming case
CPU        Intel Core i5-13400F 13th Gen   2.50 GHz    
mobo     Gigabyte B760I AORUS PRO (U3E1) 
graphics  2GB NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (MSI) 
storage   500GB Crucial CT500P3PSSD8 M.2 SSD
             2TB Seagate SATA SSD
RAM    32.0 GB
Windows 11 Home

 

asking price $750

 

 

 

Lian Li TU150, black

 

case        Lian Li TU150 gaming case
mobo    ASRock B550M-ITX/ac (AM4)
CPU        AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.60 GHz
storage    500GB Crucial M.2 SSD
graphics    2GB NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (MSI) - a high-quality fanless "silent" graphics card
RAM    16.0 GB DD4
Windows 11 Pro   <<<

 

asking price $500

 

 

 

Lian TU150, silver

 

case        Lian Li TU150 gaming case
CPU        AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.60 GHz
mobo    Asrock A520M-ITX/ac
storage    1TB Samsung M.2 SSD
graphics    2GB NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (MSI) - a high-quality fanless "silent" graphics card
RAM    16.0 GB DDR4
Windows 11 Pro   <<<

 

asking price $500

 


 

Two similar cases - Silverstone Milo ML06 above, Silverstone Milo ML06-E below - front and back views

 


Silverstone Milo ML06  [EDIT: SOLD!]

 

case         Silverstone Milo ML06 case (no space for a graphics card)
CPU        AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with Radeon Graphics  3.90 GHz
mobo    ASRock A520M-ITX/ac (AM4)
GPU        no graphics card (see above)
storage    Samsung SSD 870 EVO 2TB (SATA SSD)    
        Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1TB (M.2 SSD)
RAM    16.0 GB DDR4
Windows 11 Pro   <<<

 

asking price $500

 

 

 


Silverstone Milo ML06-E

 

case        Silverstone Milo ML06-E case (similar to the ML06, but with space for a graphics card)
mobo    Gigabyte Z370N WIFI-CF (U3E1)
CPU        Intel Core i5-8400 CPU   2.81 GHz    
graphics    4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (Gigabyte) - low profile card
storage    250 GB Samsung SSD 860 EVO M.2
               1 TB Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus
RAM    16.0 GB DDR4
Windows 11 Pro   <<<

 

asking price $500

 


Wellington pickup only.

 

 

 

 




Sideface

rdrrdr
85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3346550 25-Feb-2025 11:00
Send private message

Such a tragedy that you are not in Hamilton or Auckland. 😟

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright