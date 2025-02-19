I am an old geek, and a fanatical PC builder. Not a gamer.
Just for fun, I keep building PCs that I don't need or use. This has got badly out of hand.
I now have 15 surplus PCs - and half of them have never been used.
- No two are the same, but all are small form factor with mini ITX motherboards.
- All are in perfect working order, with (legit) Windows 11 installed.
- CPUs: half are Intel, half are AMD.
- All drives are SSD.
- Fans are Noctua or Be Quiet!
- Several of the cases are upmarket eg 4x Swedish Louqe cases (list $500).
- All but one of the cases are black.
- The emphasis is on high quality build - small, quiet, powerful, with a minimum of flashing lights.
Less is more ... and I have 15 PCs that I don't need.
I won't quote asking prices, because a description of 15 different PCs would fill several pages. I will sell at significantly less than cost.
If you live in Wellington, please PM me for more details. ☺️
Wellington pickup only.