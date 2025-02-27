Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Office Forms - filling out fields automatically
#318863 27-Feb-2025 17:15
Hi

 

 

 

Our company has a hosted form at  forms.office.com (I think) accesses via a web browser (Chrome)and i regularly have to fill it in for error reports

 

The issue is the first 3 fields are always the same, but unlike normal webforms there is no caching so i have to type the same info every time, I have no control over the way the form works thats a head office thing.

 

Is there anyway i can get it to fill the first three fields which are Name, Location etc, even clicking on the field to make something appear would be faster

 

Just to add all other forms from other companies/websites work with caching, but not this one. and no i haven't set anything to prevent it

 

If its not possible its all fine, its just a bit of a bugbear

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

  #3348453 27-Feb-2025 17:41
Tried the Get Pre-filled URL feature?

