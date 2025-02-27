Hi

Our company has a hosted form at forms.office.com (I think) accesses via a web browser (Chrome)and i regularly have to fill it in for error reports

The issue is the first 3 fields are always the same, but unlike normal webforms there is no caching so i have to type the same info every time, I have no control over the way the form works thats a head office thing.

Is there anyway i can get it to fill the first three fields which are Name, Location etc, even clicking on the field to make something appear would be faster

Just to add all other forms from other companies/websites work with caching, but not this one. and no i haven't set anything to prevent it

If its not possible its all fine, its just a bit of a bugbear

Thanks