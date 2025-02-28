Mods: please move to appropriate forum.

I am a long time user of this Usenet client on Windows. In recent times the web presence of the author (www.forteinc.com) gave an error. I could find no working link in a Google search of 'Forte Agent'. It seemed that this software is now no longer supported.

However today I find it is back online. I was able to submit a support ticket asking how to get Agent to launch URLs in my Windows default browser and got a correct response back in minutes.

Long live Forte Agent!!