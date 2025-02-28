Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#318873 28-Feb-2025 11:18
Mods: please move to appropriate forum.

 

I am a long time user of this Usenet client on Windows.  In recent times the web presence of the author (www.forteinc.com) gave an error.  I could find no working link in a Google search of 'Forte Agent'.  It seemed that this software is now no longer supported.

 

However today I find it is back online.  I was able to submit a support ticket asking how to get Agent to launch URLs in my Windows default browser and got a correct response back in minutes.

 

Long live Forte Agent!!




OldGeek.

 

  #3348780 28-Feb-2025 19:57
I still use version 2 of it. I I used to do a paid upgrade everytime one was realsed. I think the last was version 8 but as I don't do binaries any longer the old version works fine for text based info and I can just copy the Agent directory to a jew PC without going thru a full install. 




  #3348793 28-Feb-2025 21:52
old3eyes:

 

I still use version 2 of it. I I used to do a paid upgrade everytime one was realsed. I think the last was version 8 but as I don't do binaries any longer the old version works fine for text based info and I can just copy the Agent directory to a jew PC without going thru a full install. 

 

 

All good.  Agent have good support for re-installing old versions at https://www.forteinc.com/agent/download-all.php but that only goes back to version 3.3.  I am surprised thatr Agent 2 will run on modern versions of Windows...




OldGeek.

 

