Skype Family Only Video Chat Replacement
#318884 1-Mar-2025 12:10
(Mod's please move if this is not the correct forum)

 

With the closure of Skype in May 2025 what would be the best replacement for Family Based only video chat ?

 

Whatsapp
Zoom
Teams
Viber
Google Meet

 

etc

 

In my family, the elderly usually just have an ageing desktop, Mac or MS PC. Some do not have mobile phones even. They also, like myself, do not have social media accounts and don't want them. They have been used to Skype for years and one 85 yr old became a bit flustered when informed about the Skype shut down as she Skypes WA and London weekly at least.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3348956 1-Mar-2025 12:53
Perhaps use the existing thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=43&topicid=318883&page_no=1#3348933 

 
 
 
 

  #3348957 1-Mar-2025 12:56
Did not know that was running, that is why I put the rider at the beginning.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

