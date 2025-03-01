(Mod's please move if this is not the correct forum)

With the closure of Skype in May 2025 what would be the best replacement for Family Based only video chat ?

Whatsapp

Zoom

Teams

Viber

Google Meet

etc

In my family, the elderly usually just have an ageing desktop, Mac or MS PC. Some do not have mobile phones even. They also, like myself, do not have social media accounts and don't want them. They have been used to Skype for years and one 85 yr old became a bit flustered when informed about the Skype shut down as she Skypes WA and London weekly at least.