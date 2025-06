My son is wanting a gaming PC. His budget is pretty low so I'm trying to help out by re-using an old PC case I've got left from my first PC build about 15 years ago. It's an original Antec Sonata, which they don't make anymore. As far as I can tell it takes ATX motherboards, but it seems everything is microATX these days - any ideas if a microATX board would fit in this case?

I'd also be keen to receive any other general advice on budget gaming rigs.

Many thanks.