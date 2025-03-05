Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingBrother printer owneers
rb99

3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318925 5-Mar-2025 12:43
Send private message

Just in case you haven't seen this (or don't care...)

 

https://www.tomshardware.com/peripherals/printers/brother-accused-of-locking-down-third-party-printer-ink-cartridges-via-firmware-updates-removing-older-firmware-versions-from-support-portals

 

 




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Create new topic
nitro
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3350458 5-Mar-2025 13:11
Send private message

hardly surprising, but disappointing nonetheless.

 

i liked their approach of encouraging people to buy originals, e.g. with extended warranties, vs hp's. but lo and behold...

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
senorloadenstein
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3350468 5-Mar-2025 14:05
Send private message

When we moved from the UK back to NZ, we threw our beloved brother laser all in one in the container.
We brought an official toner from a NZ retailer, and lo and behold it doesn't work.
Turns out the cartridge/printer combo are region locked.
We ended up popping the chip off the old one and putting it on the new one.
Seems to work for now, otherwise we will need to order from Amazon UK.

💩

nzkc
1556 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350474 5-Mar-2025 14:49
Send private message

This practice by printer manufacturers needs to be outlawed.

 

I guess arguably it is - its anti competitive.



Dynamic
3828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3350476 5-Mar-2025 14:56
Send private message

Brother have a fantastic 4 year warranty if you use only genuine consumables.  Using a chip to monitor compliance with this would be fine in my book, as long as you warn the user after installing the third party consumable that they are voiding the additional warranty.  Disabling third party consumables makes a good company look bad.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Jvipers2
201 posts

Master Geek


  #3350495 5-Mar-2025 16:05
Send private message

brother is amazing to deal with under warranty...they gave me a new $600 printer when I complaint about a blocked nozzle after using it for 12 months without even sending a techie to check it out...

richms
28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3350507 5-Mar-2025 17:29
Send private message

If you own a colour printer and put the general low quality knockoff toners in it, you don't care about print quality so IMO not calibrating is fine, since its not like they know the density that things will be coming out with the non-genuine toner to be knowing what to calibrate too.

 

What I think is the bigger problem is that no-one else can make toners that can be as good as genuine. They have the particle size etc all locked up and do not share it. More to the point would be making it so that consumable data has to be shared and others allowed to make actual compatible consumables. This is the case for oil for cars, so should be the same for other things to push the consumables away from being a profit centre for the businesses.




Richard rich.ms

MurrayM
2444 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3350610 6-Mar-2025 09:29
Send private message

I don't need to worry about my recently purchased Brother laser printer updating itself to the update that locks out third-party cartridges.

 

After bringing it home and setting it all up the first thing it told me is that there's an update available and do I want to update it. Of course I answered "Yes", but then I got an error saying there's not enough memory to do the update. I tried to do the update manually, but turns out you can't do manual updates for this particular model via my Linux PC. I reached out to Brother and one of their tech guys investigated for a few days and then came back to me and said nope, you're out of luck.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright