If you own a colour printer and put the general low quality knockoff toners in it, you don't care about print quality so IMO not calibrating is fine, since its not like they know the density that things will be coming out with the non-genuine toner to be knowing what to calibrate too.

What I think is the bigger problem is that no-one else can make toners that can be as good as genuine. They have the particle size etc all locked up and do not share it. More to the point would be making it so that consumable data has to be shared and others allowed to make actual compatible consumables. This is the case for oil for cars, so should be the same for other things to push the consumables away from being a profit centre for the businesses.