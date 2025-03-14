Hi all, I've always toiled with the idea of building my own PC, but just never took the plunge to do so.
I've upgraded many a machine over the years, and that's always been fine, but something about building my own has been pretty daunting.
I'm not a gamer, or require anything special, just want something that'll do me well for quite awhile and allow me to store (ideally) 4x 3.5 inch drives as well as a couple of NVMEs on the board.
I had considered a NAS, in particular the Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen 2 (c. $1100) to feed an older NUC I already have, but part of me thinks I'm better building my own machine?
Should I go with the NAS, or jump in and try and build my own machine……someone please convince me either way! Thanks!