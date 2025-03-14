I would recommend unRAID and building it yourself. Gives you access to a very nice app store and lets you install plex etc on it. Prebuilt NASs eventually become ewaste, where unRAID you can just keep upgrading as needed, the entire hw may change, but if you do it piece by piece, your install wont change, so all your configuration/apps etc will remain working and exactly the same.

unRAID lets you mix and match HDDs as well, so can use 2x4tb and 2x6tb and get 4 + 4+ 6 TB of space (one drive, largest, is used for parity).

Been a happy unRAID user for about 15 years now.