Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingTimezone in Outlook calendar when travelling

xpd

xpd

13829 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4225

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319039 16-Mar-2025 10:27
Send private message

I've not really used my calendar when overseas so just want to make sure I'm not stuffing myself up :)

 

Have a trip booked next month to AU, and have added the ICS calendar offered by the airline into my Outlook, to show flights etc.  

 

Departure : All times showing correct in NZ time.

 

Return :  Times showing as NZ time (2hrs difference) - so departure time is 0900 AU time but shows in my calendar as 1100.

 

 

 

Now if I add a manual entry to my calendar via my iPhone while I'm in AU, will I be entering the AU time or NZ time ? So want to be somewhere 1000 AU time - do I enter it as 1000 or 1200 ? 

 

May seem obvious to some but my mind is full of other stuff at the moment :D

 

TIA

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

Create new topic
Behodar
10578 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5242

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354369 16-Mar-2025 10:28
Send private message

I'm not at my work computer (i.e. the one with Outlook) at the moment, but I believe there's a timezone field when setting up an appointment.



xpd

xpd

13829 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4225

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354370 16-Mar-2025 10:46
Send private message

Doh... you're right :D 

 

OK, so that will probably solve my query then :D

 

Ta

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79590 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37978

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354381 16-Mar-2025 11:55
Send private message

There's a timezone field in both Outlook desktop and mobile. Just make sure to select the correct one for the event.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland 18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM



ANglEAUT
2347 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354399 16-Mar-2025 15:20
Send private message

Both the Desktop & mobile version of Outlook will try & detect if your time zone has changed. It will then prompt you to display the calendar in the local time zone.

 

PS I think the Desktop version of Outlook does this based on the TZ selected for the PC. I don't think it changes based on location.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 