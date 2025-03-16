I've not really used my calendar when overseas so just want to make sure I'm not stuffing myself up :)

Have a trip booked next month to AU, and have added the ICS calendar offered by the airline into my Outlook, to show flights etc.

Departure : All times showing correct in NZ time.

Return : Times showing as NZ time (2hrs difference) - so departure time is 0900 AU time but shows in my calendar as 1100.

Now if I add a manual entry to my calendar via my iPhone while I'm in AU, will I be entering the AU time or NZ time ? So want to be somewhere 1000 AU time - do I enter it as 1000 or 1200 ?

May seem obvious to some but my mind is full of other stuff at the moment :D

TIA