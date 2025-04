AWS S3 is very fast, reliable and offers a range of different S3 products. Their glacier service are probably the cheapest if you can tolerate the limitations e.g. no instant access if you should need to download in the future. Only downside is their API -- it's not a simple SFTP service but its very own service which doesn't really use standard protocols.

B2 is often pointed to as cheaper than S3. That is true if you compare B2 with the most expensive S3 product -- but once you go to the cheaper/glacier ones the B2 price advantage disappears. This makes B2 only cheaper if you want hot storage and free transfers. If you're just archiving without any regular downloads then B2 may not be worth it.

I currently use rsync.net and Hetzner Storage Box. Both offer standard SFTP access which makes syncing files/folders very easy. However I only deal with around 1TB which keeps the prices down. Not sure how either service would fare with 70TB and as mentioned above the prices will be quite a lot.

Following with interest as my storage needs may increase beyond 1TB and am interested in other people's approaches to this.