Desktop computing10th/11th gen i7s, where are they?
AJKay

#319474 28-Apr-2025 18:33
Hey all, first post here so be kind 😅

I've been trying out the Oblivion Remaster, and it has made me realize my poor little i5 10400f isn't quite up to task for modern releases.

To save a bit of money, I've been looking around to see if there are any LGA1200 CPUs on the second hand market, and other than one 11700KF I found on trademe it looks pretty barren out there at the moment.

I remember even a few years ago the second hand market seemed to be full of CPUs from a gen or two ago

Does anyone have some additional insight into why this might be? 

Did NZ just have a lower uptake on 10th/11th gen?
Are people selling entire systems more than individual components these days?
Is cost of living causing people to hold onto their current CPU for an extra generation or two?
Do 3-4 gen old CPUs fit a certain sweet spot in the second hand market?


Kind Regards
~AJ

richms
  #3368374 28-Apr-2025 19:04
With the problems that the 2 gens after it had, they are seen as a more reliable option still. People are not even trusting whatever it is that they renamed them to instead of 15th gen.

 

Also if that one you are looking at is from bigface, be aware they just dropship stuff from China so may as well go to aliex and cut out the middleman.

 

 

 

 

When I have looked at the pricing of upgrading a CPU in an older machine, people have always wanted too much for them for it to be worthwhile.




MaxineN
Max
  #3368391 28-Apr-2025 20:06
10th/11th gen is still some what current in the sense that they are extremely capable in most tasks (I would know as my fiancée has a 10700K that is a golden chip and overclocks like a beast, and my CCTV is supported by a 10600K, I regrettably have a 14th gen 14700K that is degraded), still supported by Windows 11 and drink less power then Raptor Lake and Raptor Lake refresh.. (13th and 14th gen respectively)

 

11th gen is a giant waste of sand as it's single digit gains (oh and that really odd decision where the top end chip, the 11900k is only a 8 core, 16 thread part... where as it's predecessor is a 10 core, 20 thread part).

 

Oblivion Remastered isn't that greatly optimized anyway from what I've heard.

 

There would be some gains going to a 10700K but if you don't have a Z series motherboard it's a bit of a waste as you can't unlock PL1 and PL2 timer (turbo burst and sustained limits), and you're effectively on a dead platform with no real way to get any meaningful gains and I would just consider a platform change to AM5.




AJKay

  #3368399 28-Apr-2025 20:59
Thank you both

@ richms I'm checking as much as I can locally before even entertaining the thought of aliexpress, even had a quick browse on gumtree. Looks like AU is in exactly the same position 😞

@ MaxineN just need that tiny little bit of extra juice to keep the frames up when outside of a town 😄. With the horror stories I have heard about 14th gen, AM5 is looking like the safer bet for a future upgrade 🤞

(edit: whoops didn't realise the @'s actually linked accounts)

Kind Regards
~AJ

