10th/11th gen is still some what current in the sense that they are extremely capable in most tasks (I would know as my fiancée has a 10700K that is a golden chip and overclocks like a beast, and my CCTV is supported by a 10600K, I regrettably have a 14th gen 14700K that is degraded), still supported by Windows 11 and drink less power then Raptor Lake and Raptor Lake refresh.. (13th and 14th gen respectively)

11th gen is a giant waste of sand as it's single digit gains (oh and that really odd decision where the top end chip, the 11900k is only a 8 core, 16 thread part... where as it's predecessor is a 10 core, 20 thread part).

Oblivion Remastered isn't that greatly optimized anyway from what I've heard.

There would be some gains going to a 10700K but if you don't have a Z series motherboard it's a bit of a waste as you can't unlock PL1 and PL2 timer (turbo burst and sustained limits), and you're effectively on a dead platform with no real way to get any meaningful gains and I would just consider a platform change to AM5.