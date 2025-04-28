Hey all, first post here so be kind 😅
I've been trying out the Oblivion Remaster, and it has made me realize my poor little i5 10400f isn't quite up to task for modern releases.
To save a bit of money, I've been looking around to see if there are any LGA1200 CPUs on the second hand market, and other than one 11700KF I found on trademe it looks pretty barren out there at the moment.
I remember even a few years ago the second hand market seemed to be full of CPUs from a gen or two ago
Does anyone have some additional insight into why this might be?
Did NZ just have a lower uptake on 10th/11th gen?
Are people selling entire systems more than individual components these days?
Is cost of living causing people to hold onto their current CPU for an extra generation or two?
Do 3-4 gen old CPUs fit a certain sweet spot in the second hand market?
Kind Regards
~AJ