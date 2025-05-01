Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3305 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319511 1-May-2025 15:14
I am starting to field questions from people who are facing having to purchase a new computer due to impending end of life for Windows 10.

 

One question specifically, is how to be able to continue using CD-ROMS in an age where devices typically dont have an optical drive anymore.

 

To clarify, these people are old-time genealogists who have a wealth of resources stored on CDs.

 

One obvious method is to purchase an external USB optical drive.

 

Another is to convert the CD to an ISO file and not have to worry about an extra bit of kit.

 

Storage isnt quite the barrier it used to be!

 

I know I've ISO'd a fair few CDs in my time, but it was long long ago and I cant even remember what program I used.

 

What would be the recommended FREE utility for doing this nowadays?




Behodar
10332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3369561 1-May-2025 15:20
I've used ImgBurn.

 
 
 
 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3305 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3369562 1-May-2025 15:22
Behodar:

 

I've used ImgBurn.

 

 

That looks very familiar! Thanks.

 

That was at least 2 computers ago, and that particular PC is no longer of this world :(




ZL2DanF
3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3369582 1-May-2025 15:57
Alcohol 120% used to be my go-to back in the day, followed by Daemon Tools - Not sure if either are still a thing

 

Cheers



nedkelly
652 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3369586 1-May-2025 16:06
Personally I used to use I think MagicISO.

davidcole
6003 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3369587 1-May-2025 16:12
Wouldn't you just push all the content onto one harddrive (or 2) in one operation?   as with isos they'll have to mount an unmount all the time, when really there's not reason apart from "because we've always done it that way"




mentalinc
3151 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3369591 1-May-2025 16:30
Agree with the just them into a folder on an SSD and can always have access to them and search etc, you can probably get a 500GB SSD cheaper than an external CDROM




