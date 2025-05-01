kiwifidget

I am starting to field questions from people who are facing having to purchase a new computer due to impending end of life for Windows 10.

One question specifically, is how to be able to continue using CD-ROMS in an age where devices typically dont have an optical drive anymore.

To clarify, these people are old-time genealogists who have a wealth of resources stored on CDs.

One obvious method is to purchase an external USB optical drive.

Another is to convert the CD to an ISO file and not have to worry about an extra bit of kit.

Storage isnt quite the barrier it used to be!

I know I've ISO'd a fair few CDs in my time, but it was long long ago and I cant even remember what program I used.

What would be the recommended FREE utility for doing this nowadays?