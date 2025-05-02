I have some mightyape credit that I need to use up, and also could use an upgrade from my current monitor setup. I see they have a 27" 2k monitor that doesn't look horrible from the specs, and is within the $300 price range that I'm looking at.

I current use a 23" 1080p LG for my main monitor and a 21" 1080p AOC monitor for my second monitor, both being 60hz so I'd like to bump up a bit in size and refresh rate. I currently use a 1070ti so I think 2k might be my sweet spot.

Has anyone used one of these monitors or have suggestions for the ~$300 mark specifically at Mightyape (I know limited selection and more expensive but its' where I have credit). Thanks for any advice.