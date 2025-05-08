I have someone that asked me if theres any programs that can count the pages in a bunch of documents/pdfs and tell them how many pages there are in total. I of course know how to get the pages in individual documents but they are talking about groups of anywhere from 5 to 25 documents they want the totals for.

So far in my testing I know Gemini (both free and Google Workspace edition - the workspace one is significantly faster though) will do it if you drop all the documents into it and ask it to give you a total page count ("how many pages in total do these documents have combined"). Not sure if Co-Pilot would do it - I know the "free" version doesnt and realistically they arent going to pay for a subscription to the MS365 version to do it.

I cant find any programs as such that could do it. They are a little weary of using AI to do it as they are confidential documents.