Rtx4090 prices are more expensive than when they were first sold for. Not sure how it is down here but in other markets all second hand are being bought and the core and mem sold to china and put into boards with 48GB to get around the GPU restrictions around AI.

The price is silly for just the heatsink and empty pcb but is relative to the $2000usd that the card still goes for with the important bits still attached. Yes they’re fishing for someone to buy it thinking it’s a full card, but they’ve fully disclaimed it so not much anyone can do.