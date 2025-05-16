kiwifidget:

I agree, a bit of a bizarre question.

However, I have people claiming that emails sent to them containing doc/docx files fail to materialise in their inboxes.

Not once or twice, but "many times".

No proof of this has been offered, just accusations. No one willing to disclose OS and apps.

Yes, I have confirmed the email addresses are correct.

Has anyone ever heard of this occurring?

Even if the recipient didnt have Word installed, they would still get the email, just not be able to open the attachment?

At least that is my understanding.

If there are known circumstances where this can occur I would like to know so I can do some testing.

Thanks.