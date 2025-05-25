Hi all,
Any ideas on how to stop these ‘Note to self’ birthday reminders in my Outlook inbox?
I’ve unchecked birthday from calendar but that didn’t seem to work.
Thanks in advance
Unchecking the Birthday calendar in Outlook just hides it from view.
To stop those notifications you’ll need to either delete the actual birthday from the calendar or edit the entry and turn off reminders.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
I think you have to toggle Agenda mail on if not already, uncheck Birthdays and then you can turn off again.
Outlook website > Gear Icon top right (Settings) > Calendar > Agenda email
I know it used to be part of MSN Alerts but was integrated into Calendar sometime around the launch of Windows 8.
i’ve just checked that setting and it’s already turned off and everything is greyed out
EviLClouD:
What I mean is turn it on, uncheck Birthdays then turn it off again.