Note to self - Outlook
EviLClouD

#319715 25-May-2025 17:33
Hi all,

 

 

 

Any ideas on how to stop these ‘Note to self’ birthday reminders in my Outlook inbox?

 

I’ve unchecked birthday from calendar but that didn’t seem to work.

 

Thanks in advance

 

 

 

CYaBro
  #3376637 25-May-2025 21:43
Unchecking the Birthday calendar in Outlook just hides it from view.  
To stop those notifications you’ll need to either delete the actual birthday from the calendar or edit the entry and turn off reminders. 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

yitz
  #3376639 25-May-2025 22:37
I think you have to toggle Agenda mail on if not already, uncheck Birthdays and then you can turn off again.

 

Outlook website > Gear Icon top right (Settings) > Calendar > Agenda email

 

I know it used to be part of MSN Alerts but was integrated into Calendar sometime around the launch of Windows 8.

EviLClouD

  #3377082 26-May-2025 18:29
yitz:

 

I think you have to toggle Agenda mail on if not already, uncheck Birthdays and then you can turn off again.

 

Outlook website > Gear Icon top right (Settings) > Calendar > Agenda email

 

I know it used to be part of MSN Alerts but was integrated into Calendar sometime around the launch of Windows 8.

 

 

 

 

i’ve just checked that setting and it’s already turned off and everything is greyed out



yitz
  #3377084 26-May-2025 18:33
EviLClouD:

 

i’ve just checked that setting and it’s already turned off and everything is greyed out

 

 

What I mean is turn it on, uncheck Birthdays then turn it off again.

