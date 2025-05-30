Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingCompatible GPU with current build
kiwis

830 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319764 30-May-2025 16:05
Send private message quote this post

I've heard really good things about the RX9070 XT GPU.  My "gaming" is MSFS and keen to maybe explore upgrading from my 2060 Super. 

 

How can I tell if it's compatible with the rest of my system? I have a AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU and B550 Plus WIFI II AM4 Motherboard.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/graphics-cards/amd-desktop-graphics-cards/radeon-rx-9070-xt?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21353848317&gbraid=0AAAAADtNoCS64Cmk75TCKwRJY24AeYq14&gclid=CjwKCAjwi-DBBhA5EiwAXOHsGQZrczwclL1k2qFd0sNe2cRPnqxEtqukfYUxwqeVYyux-FInnJRtFRoC-SIQAvD_BwE

Create new topic
cddt
1458 posts

Uber Geek


  #3379281 30-May-2025 16:54
Send private message quote this post

Main thing is power supply (total wattage and available connectors). And of course, physical size and whether it will fit in your case. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
kiwis

830 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379290 30-May-2025 17:59
Send private message quote this post

I've got a NZXT C Series V2 850W Power Supply 80 Plus Gold - Fully Modular so should be ample.

 

Will it work with my motherboard though?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright