I've heard really good things about the RX9070 XT GPU. My "gaming" is MSFS and keen to maybe explore upgrading from my 2060 Super.

How can I tell if it's compatible with the rest of my system? I have a AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU and B550 Plus WIFI II AM4 Motherboard.

Cheers

