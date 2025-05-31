Hi,

I just purchased a 12th gen Deskop PC USFF (used) with external power supply. I ran a fresh W11 install last night.

Continued this morning, at some point the screen went fuzzy during set up and I decided to remove power as I was stuck (no kb responce)

Long story short, I can't get it to power up anymore - no lights. CMOS battery is good and I've tried the usual reset steps.

I have however just discovered that it shipped with a Dell (laptop) power brick which is 90W 19.V 4.62A and the original power brick out of the box would have been 180W 19.5V 9.23A (same rating as on the PC)

Could the different power brick had damaged the mobo?