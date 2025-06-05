kiwifidget

I am scouting around for an external enclosure to hold 6-8 3.5" HDDs, to connect to a Win11 PC running Stablebit Drivepool.

Preferably a USB-C connection, but I'll settle for USB3.

No raid required, just JBOD of mixed capacity drives.

Purpose of said setup is to be a cheap-ish copy of the data on a Synology NAS.

The current solution is running on a Win10 PC that does not meet the requirements for Win11, with a 4-bay internal drive cage, and a 4-bay Orico external drive caddy.

I have a Win11 PC but the internal drive cage wont fit in it.

PBtech have these Yottamaster things:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCYTM510033/Yottamaster-Hard-Drive-Enclosure---Aluminum-5-Bay

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCYTM510021/Yottamaster-Hard-Drive-Enclosure--5-Bay-35-inch-No

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCYTM410022/Yottamaster-Hard-Drive-Enclosure--USB--C-31-Gen-2

Would need more than 1, and the USB-C ones can at least daisy chain together.

Or there is this thing:

https://www.qnapsource.nz/product/qnap-tl-d800c/

Everything I read here seems to suggest it can do what I need, but I cant see it explicitly mentioned.

Has anyone used this unit as external storage for a Windows PC?

Is there anything else out there that has eluded my googling?

Budget is sub-$1000, I have seen several units in the many thousands but thats not where I'm at.

Thanks.