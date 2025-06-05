kiwifidget

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
External 6-8 HDD enclosures?
I am scouting around for an external enclosure to hold 6-8 3.5" HDDs, to connect to a Win11 PC running Stablebit Drivepool.

 

Preferably a USB-C connection, but I'll settle for USB3.

 

No raid required, just JBOD of mixed capacity drives.

 

Purpose of said setup is to be a cheap-ish copy of the data on a Synology NAS. 

 

The current solution is running on a Win10 PC that does not meet the requirements for Win11, with a 4-bay internal drive cage, and a 4-bay Orico external drive caddy.

 

I have a Win11 PC but the internal drive cage wont fit in it.

 

 

 

PBtech have these Yottamaster things:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCYTM510033/Yottamaster-Hard-Drive-Enclosure---Aluminum-5-Bay

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCYTM510021/Yottamaster-Hard-Drive-Enclosure--5-Bay-35-inch-No

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCYTM410022/Yottamaster-Hard-Drive-Enclosure--USB--C-31-Gen-2

 

Would need more than 1, and the USB-C ones can at least daisy chain together.

 

 

 

Or there is this thing:

 

https://www.qnapsource.nz/product/qnap-tl-d800c/

 

Everything I read here seems to suggest it can do what I need, but I cant see it explicitly mentioned.

 

Has anyone used this unit as external storage for a Windows PC?

 

 

 

Is there anything else out there that has eluded my googling?

 

Budget is sub-$1000, I have seen several units in the many thousands but thats not where I'm at.

 

Thanks.




Any particular reason why you're avoiding NAS?

 

You can use iSCSI to connect Windows clients to the disks.

 
 
 
 

Best is to find an ex datacenter SAS expander and get an LSI card and cable.

 

Just check that whatever you get doesn't have a single USB to SATA chip and then an expander on that. Speeds are crap with expanders if you are hitting more than one drive at a time as it seems to have to finish working with one drive before it can switch to talking to another.

 

I have had a bad run with orico external boxes in the past where things would just timeout and go offline, problems all stopped when the drives were moved into a sas expander instead.

 

 




SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Any particular reason why you're avoiding NAS?

 

You can use iSCSI to connect Windows clients to the disks.

 

 

I'm not avoiding a NAS, I'm avoiding another NAS.

 

I had a Drobo once, loved it, but then one day it died.

 

I replaced it with another Drobo, and a PC that does a once a day replication of the NAS files to its own storage, because every day is a school day.

 

Then the second Drobo died, and I replaced that with a Synology, copied the files over from the PC and carried on.

 

Now that PC needs replacing. And I need to fit more drives.

 

It does not need to be fast, just capable and a bit reliable.

 

It's sole job is to "be there" if the NAS has a massive malfunction.

 

I'm comfortable with Drivepool, have a license, and would like to continue using it.




