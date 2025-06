I have a QNAP NAS box that appears to have failed - looks like the box itself, data is still potentially OK on RAID5 spanning 3 drives. Looks like the easiest way to recover this is to put the HDDs into another QNAP NAS box. Looking for one that someone is happy to sell for a reasonable price, or at a stretch lend me so I can use to extract the data. Any help much appreciated, I am in Auckland.