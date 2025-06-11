How long would you expect an Intel NUC Frost Canyon i7-10710U 4.7GHz 6-Core Compact Mini Desktop PC to last?

Product code BXNUC10i7FNH Model NUC10FNH

Kingston ValueRAM 8GB DDR4 2666Mhz SoDIMM Memory times 2

Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe 1TB Solid State Drive



It was fine one sec and died as I watched with no tasks running and no warning.

Power button LED stays off

No fan movement

No POST blink/beep

Ethernet LED is on when the Ethernet cable is plugged in.

Tried

Disconnect power cable.

Press and hold the power button for 30 seconds .

Wait 1 minute, then reconnect power and try turning it on.

Disconnected everything but power cable, tried above again, nothing.

Took out the RAM and SSD and tried again, nothing.

I’m pretty sure it’s dead.

Can get a similar one and re-use the RAM and SSD?