How long should an intel NUC last? i7-10710U Mine just died.
JayADee

2129 posts

Uber Geek


#319890 11-Jun-2025 21:15
How long would you expect an Intel NUC Frost Canyon i7-10710U 4.7GHz 6-Core Compact Mini Desktop PC to last?

 

Product code BXNUC10i7FNH Model NUC10FNH

 

Kingston ValueRAM 8GB DDR4 2666Mhz SoDIMM Memory times 2

 

Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe 1TB Solid State Drive

 


It was fine one sec and died as I watched with no tasks running and no warning.

 

 

 

Power button LED stays off

 

No fan movement

 

No POST blink/beep

 

Ethernet LED is on when the Ethernet cable is plugged in.

 

 

 

Tried 

 

  •  

    Disconnect power cable.

     

  •  

    Press and hold the power button for 30 seconds.

     

  •  

    Wait 1 minute, then reconnect power and try turning it on.

     

 

 

Disconnected everything but power cable, tried above again, nothing.

 

Took out the RAM and SSD and tried again, nothing.

 

 

 

I’m pretty sure it’s dead.

 

Can get a similar one and re-use the RAM and SSD?

 

 

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
4556 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3383034 11-Jun-2025 21:48
Try another power adapter too if you can




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

lxsw20
3525 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3383036 11-Jun-2025 21:56
Yeah or test with a multi-meter if you have one, as above most likely dead power brick. 

SepticSceptic
2166 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3383040 11-Jun-2025 22:40
10-15 years, but I would expect at least one SSD replacement. 

 

Other than that, what else wears out? Maybe the fan?

 

 

