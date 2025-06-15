Hello lovely helpful people. I'm thinking of swapping my laptop, Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 (see below for specs), to a PC. I'm pretty happy with what I have but do get lag now and again. I play project zomboid, oxygen not included, and rimworld nothing else. The reason I'm looking to change is my oldest stays away a few nights a week on occasion and has been thinking a laptop might suit him when he's away. With that and the occasional lag I get (he's playing different games and said my laptop would be fine as he does have his own PC) I thought I'd look into a PC. We've had very good dealings with Computer lounge, I'm just looking for a wee prebuilt, nothing fancy. So looking for advice and recommendations. I'm not looking to spend much as it is just a want not a need. I was kinda thinking this would do me but what do ya'll think. Thanks in advance for your help. https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/rapture-encore-rtx-4060-ryzen-5-7400f-gaming-pc

The Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 is a gaming laptop with various configurations. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, running at up to 4.2 GHz, and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.

The laptop includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 4GB GDDR6 memory.

It has a 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The storage is a 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe.

The laptop runs Windows 11 Home.