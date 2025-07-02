Few years back I bought the most cursed system in the world (AMD Threadripper 3960x) which was a terrible choice because AMD then dropped that socket so now I can never upgrade it.

I've been thinking about getting rid of the entire computer and starting fresh, but it's just not feasible because these dinosaurs are impossible to sell in Dunedin for anything but pennies, so I'm stuck with it.

So I was thinking about maybe atleast selling my 3090 graphics card which still has some value, as I don't really need a fancy graphics card atm, and then buy a brand new graphics card 10 months or so later when I start needing it. but my question is, is there even any point to buying a 5090/6090 some day for this cursed machine, or is the threadripper going to bottleneck so badly that it's pointless upgrade?

one problem with the 3090 is that it can't decode h265/10bit so it's horrible for video-editing (no, I don't want to use prores) so that would be one benefit of upgrading graphics. But apart from that I would like to be able to game 4k/120fps which may be delusional on this dinosaur. (with my 3090 I do about 50fps in Plaque: Requim and 90fps in Indiana Jones Circle), because I game with such a huge OLED monitor that makes 120fps quite important