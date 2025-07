Decided to continue my previous post Offers and Wanted › WTB: Thermal Putty in Auckland here for anyone interested.

Bought some cheap TF7 off the vendor but it was really thick out of the syringe so ended up using some 5 year old unknown leftover coolermaster paste I found at home instead.

Finished CPU, GPU and VRM repasting:

Ran the laptop up and loaded into a Fortnite game, running at 70C ingame seems pretty sweet to me!: