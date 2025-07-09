For a start, PC Part picker is your friend: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/. You can build the PC specs you want, get inspiration or reviews from other builders, then figure out the best value way to buy. And it will also point out flaws in your build, like you want an ITX case but are using an ATX power supply...

For a laff, I threw one together for you as an option based on your list and no awareness of your precise requirements: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/list/XQvRxg.

Be aware:

if you want to go ITX, you are paying the ITX tax for everything the integrated GPU in the Rzyen CPUs is very,very weak... AMD themselves say it's only there for basic support, so a GPU is pretty much a must yes, it is nearly $1k more than your list, but that is done to the aforementioned ITX cost, better part choices, and a GPU that doesn't suck

Stepping up to mATX brings the price down a tad to $2.1k https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/list/FjMFLc. I have gone from ATX to ITX and now back up to mATX myself (and indeed use the wood variant of this exact case, love it), which I feel is the best value option.

...

Now, I'm going to suggest something completely different: if a) you aren't building this with a mind for expansion (I don't see a GPU featured there); and b) building it isn't part of the fun for you, save yourself the trouble and buy a mini-pc from the likes of Minisforum, Beelink etc.

The BeeLink SER9 is well reviewed by major (and generally trusted) YouTubers

https://www.bee-link.com/products/beelink-ser9-ai-9-hx-370?variant=46822393577714

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=beelink+ser9

Another option: https://www.cheapies.nz/node/52300

If it fits your spec requirements, the Ryzen APUs that power these (and almost every handheld out there) are plenty of power for most non-gaming or -workstation needs. I used my ROG Ally docked for ages as a mini PC and the only limiting factor was the non-upgradable 16GB RAM and Whundows... the only downside is some questionable post-sales support, but I'll leave that to you to assess the risk factor