I am looking to put together a new PC mostly for software development, running Android emulators, a fair bit of crunching data (about 10 gigs at a time generally in python scripts). Looks like I can put something together for about 1.5K (using Linux). Keen to get people's feedback - PB tech seems to be the way to go. I especially like the small form factor of the case.
Component
Brand / Model
Key Specs
Case
DeepCool CH170
Mini-ITX
Power Supply
Cooler Master MWE Gold V3 750W ATX 3.1
750W, 80+ Gold, ATX 3.1, fully modular, compact 140mm length
SSD
Kingston KC3000 1TB
M.2 NVMe, PCIe 4.0 x4, up to 7000MB/s read speed
RAM
ADATA XPG Lancer 32GB (2×16GB)
DDR5-6000MHz, CL36, dual-channel kit
Motherboard
Gigabyte B650I AX
Mini-ITX, AM5 socket, 1× PCIe 4.0 x16, 1× M.2 PCIe 4.0, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE LAN
CPU
AMD Ryzen 5 9600
6 cores / 12 threads, Zen 5, 5.2 GHz boost, 65W TDP, integrated Radeon GPU