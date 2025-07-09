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ForumsDesktop computingDecent PC for software development
jayj

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#320133 9-Jul-2025 17:25
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I am looking to put together a new PC mostly for software development, running Android emulators, a fair bit of crunching data (about 10 gigs at a time generally in python scripts). Looks like I can put something together for about 1.5K (using Linux). Keen to get people's feedback - PB tech seems to be the way to go. I especially like the small form factor of the case.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Component

 

Brand / Model

 

Key Specs

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

DeepCool CH170

 

Mini-ITX

 

 

 

Power Supply

 

Cooler Master MWE Gold V3 750W ATX 3.1

 

750W, 80+ Gold, ATX 3.1, fully modular, compact 140mm length

 

 

 

SSD

 

Kingston KC3000 1TB

 

M.2 NVMe, PCIe 4.0 x4, up to 7000MB/s read speed

 

 

 

RAM

 

ADATA XPG Lancer 32GB (2×16GB)

 

DDR5-6000MHz, CL36, dual-channel kit

 

 

 

Motherboard

 

Gigabyte B650I AX

 

Mini-ITX, AM5 socket, 1× PCIe 4.0 x16, 1× M.2 PCIe 4.0, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE LAN

 

 

 

CPU

 

AMD Ryzen 5 9600

 

6 cores / 12 threads, Zen 5, 5.2 GHz boost, 65W TDP, integrated Radeon GPU

 

 

 

 

 

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gzt

gzt
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  #3392494 9-Jul-2025 18:36
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RAM at 32GB is on the low side. It's better to get more now and have an easier and longer build life instead of suffering on the days you need it.



timmmay
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  #3392506 9-Jul-2025 20:14
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I'd have though 32GB RAM was plenty. I have 32GB for general use and I rarely if ever use it all. It's also very easy to add RAM later. If you're not getting a separate GPU 750W power supply seems like overkill. Check that your RAM is on the compatible list for your motherboard.

cddt
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  #3392574 10-Jul-2025 07:50
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Get more RAM, it's cheap as chips now. You won't regret it. 

 

And see if you can stretch to a 8/16 CPU rather than the 6/12. 




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jayj

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  #3392592 10-Jul-2025 08:00
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cddt:

 

Get more RAM, it's cheap as chips now. You won't regret it. 

 

And see if you can stretch to a 8/16 CPU rather than the 6/12. 

 

 

That's a fair point - I've modified to a Ryzen 7 7700 8/16

cddt
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  #3392611 10-Jul-2025 08:49
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Would you do a 9700X instead? 




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reven
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  #3392629 10-Jul-2025 09:40
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SW dev here, I disagree 32GB is too low, thats a perfect amount IMO/IME.

It has onboard 2.5G which is good, no extra PCIe card for that

But mini-itx is just a single PCIe card, so just a gpu.   This might be a problem in your future, if not, then it looks fine.

It really depends what you develop.  Personally I need two GPUs, so micro itx wouldnt suit me, but thats my development.

SW dev its mostly how many CPU threads and how fast are they 6/12 is fine, if youre going to spend money anywhere extra, I'd spend it on a beefer CPU, but honestly this one will be fine too.   

For ram 32GB is sweet spot, 16GB too low, 24GB is usually OK, 32GB is better.   

I personally use a 5800x with 32GB of ram

 
 
 
 

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ShinyChrome
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  #3392637 10-Jul-2025 10:15
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For a start, PC Part picker is your friend: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/. You can build the PC specs you want, get inspiration or reviews from other builders, then figure out the best value way to buy. And it will also point out flaws in your build, like you want an ITX case but are using an ATX power supply...

 

For a laff, I threw one together for you as an option based on your list and no awareness of your precise requirements: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/list/XQvRxg.

 

Be aware:

 

     

  1.  if you want to go ITX, you are paying the ITX tax for everything
  2. the integrated GPU in the Rzyen CPUs is very,very weak... AMD themselves say it's only there for basic support, so a GPU is pretty much a must 
  3. yes, it is nearly $1k more than your list, but that is done to the aforementioned ITX cost, better part choices, and a GPU that doesn't suck

 

Stepping up to mATX brings the price down a tad to $2.1k https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/list/FjMFLc. I have gone from ATX to ITX and now back up to mATX myself (and indeed use the wood variant of this exact case, love it), which I feel is the best value option.

 

...

 

Now, I'm going to suggest something completely different: if a) you aren't building this with a mind for expansion (I don't see a GPU featured there); and b) building it isn't part of the fun for you, save yourself the trouble and buy a mini-pc from the likes of Minisforum, Beelink etc. 

 

The BeeLink SER9 is well reviewed by major (and generally trusted) YouTubers

 

https://www.bee-link.com/products/beelink-ser9-ai-9-hx-370?variant=46822393577714

 

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=beelink+ser9 

 

Another option: https://www.cheapies.nz/node/52300 

 

If it fits your spec requirements, the Ryzen APUs that power these (and almost every handheld out there) are plenty of power for most non-gaming or -workstation needs. I used my ROG Ally docked for ages as a mini PC and the only limiting factor was the non-upgradable 16GB RAM and Whundows... the only downside is some questionable post-sales support, but I'll leave that to you to assess the risk factor

 

 

 

 

nzkc
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  #3392638 10-Jul-2025 10:15
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I agree with reven here.

 

32GB is likely more than enough - a lot of "it depends" in here. Doing big AI data sets - then you're gonna want a beefy GPU and probably more RAM. But you've not stipulated that so doesn't seem a problem. And you have room to adopt those if needed

ShinyChrome
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  #3392657 10-Jul-2025 11:03
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I use Bazzite as a daily driver for work (and play!), and with Firefox sometimes close to occupying a whopping 10GB of RAM itself (lots of browser based O365 apps, youtube etc), I have only ever topped ~16GB of usage out of the 32GB installed.

 

Agree with the others that 32GB is fine bar specific use cases (which I would assume you had taken into account and chosen 32GB anyway)

eonsim
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  #3392719 10-Jul-2025 11:58
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I'd lean towards 32GB being the minimum with 64Gb being recommended for development. IDEs can eat a reasonable amount of RAM (visual studio in particular). Depending on the type of development where you might be running a version of the code, debugging, having a number of docs open in a web browser, compiler etc then you'll be really close to 32gb ignoring the tendency for apps to get more resource hungry. Also given where a lot of development told are going with AI assisted auto completion or code Gen I would really want to 64Gb.

 

 

 

CPU wise 8 cores is nicer for compiler based languages so things compile faster. I'd you are doing HPC coding then I'd go 9700x over a 7700x for the better avx512 support. If web focused I wouldn't bother.

jayj

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  #3392727 10-Jul-2025 12:10
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Thanks all for your feedback, @ShinyChrome I see what you mean about the ITX tax, as much as I want a mini PC I'd rather save the money and put it elsewhere, taking that feedback I've put it towards mATX instead.

 

  •  

    Case: Silverstone LD04, mATX, Tempered Glass, 3x 120mm fans

     

  •  

    PSU: Cooler Master MWE Gold V3 750W, ATX 3.1, 80+ Gold

     

  •  

    SSD: Samsung 990 EVO Plus, 1TB, NVMe M.2

     

  •  

    RAM: G.SKILL Ripjaws S5, 32GB (2x16GB), DDR5-6000, CL36

     

  •  

    Motherboard: ASRock B850M-X WiFi R2.0, mATX, AM5

     

  •  

    CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700, 8-core / 16-thread, up to 5.3GHz

     

  •  

    CPU Cooler: DeepCool AG400 Plus, dual 120mm fans, 150mm height

     

Re RAM, I am ok with 32gig for now, on the basis that if I need 64 in the future, it's a pretty easy upgrade and already on DDR5. The cost of 64gb is nearly double 32gb so feel like it doesn't make sense. I use a fair bit of Visual Studio Code, Android Studio and Android emulators.

 

All up the cost is coming to about ~1.3K NZD.

 
 
 
 

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nzkc
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  #3392728 10-Jul-2025 12:23
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jayj:

 

Re RAM, I am ok with 32gig for now, on the basis that if I need 64 in the future, it's a pretty easy upgrade and already on DDR5. The cost of 64gb is nearly double 32gb so feel like it doesn't make sense. I use a fair bit of Visual Studio Code, Android Studio and Android emulators.

 

 

Doesnt look like the motherboard supports 4 RAM sticks. So your upgrade path is 2 x 32GB sticks and having the 2 x 16GB ones spare - which you could sell. Might be worth looking at a motherboard with the option of 4 sticks.

 

As long as you're aware of that 😀

ShinyChrome
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  #3392745 10-Jul-2025 13:15
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A good halfway option might be 2 x 24GB = 48GB, there is a G-Skill Trident set on special at Extreme PC for $299   https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/product/62xxFT/gskill-trident-z5-rgb-48-gb-2-x-24-gb-ddr5-6400-cl36-memory-f5-6400j3648g24gx2-tz5rk 

 

TBF, Not too far away from one of the cheaper 64GB options at $348 https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/product/hQKnTW/gskill-f5-6000j3636f32gx2-fx5-64-gb-2-x-32-gb-ddr5-6000-cl36-memory-f5-6000j3636f32gx2-fx5 

 

When it comes to PC parts, I have learnt to Buy Once, Cry Once... $100 extra now might be cheaper than $300 extra in the near future

reven
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  #3392803 10-Jul-2025 14:34
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eonsim:

 

I'd lean towards 32GB being the minimum with 64Gb being recommended for development. IDEs can eat a reasonable amount of RAM (visual studio in particular). Depending on the type of development where you might be running a version of the code, debugging, having a number of docs open in a web browser, compiler etc then you'll be really close to 32gb ignoring the tendency for apps to get more resource hungry. Also given where a lot of development told are going with AI assisted auto completion or code Gen I would really want to 64Gb.

 

 

 

CPU wise 8 cores is nicer for compiler based languages so things compile faster. I'd you are doing HPC coding then I'd go 9700x over a 7700x for the better avx512 support. If web focused I wouldn't bother.

 

 

 

 

Your problem there is you mention Visual Studio, so thats Windows.   Linux uses a lot less RAM. 

Linux
- 3 instances of Rider 
- 3 browsers (vivaldi, firefox, chrome)
- VS Code

Im sitting under 20GB

Windows
- 2 instances of Rider (2.4GB)
- 2 browser (1.5GB each ish)
- SQL Server Management studio (70mb)
- Vscode (350mb)
 
I'm sitting around 33GB

---

Its honestly not something I really think about, but, damn, what is Windows wasting it on.

timmmay
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  #3392807 10-Jul-2025 14:45
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Do those ram numbers include cached data for both operating systems?

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