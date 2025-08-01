quickymart

Following on from my other thread about lifting video from old VHS tapes (now done) I'm in a situation where I'd like to burn the files I've lifted onto a DVD to send to my family.

Before anyone says "oh they can stream it" my family all live rurally with slow DSL that isn't great for streaming, so I'd like to put the files onto DVD for them.

Years and years ago I used to use Nero as well as DVDFab, however on trying to use either of these this morning it's just not working. I picked up some new blank DVD's (these ones: https://www.jaycar.co.nz/verbatim-datalifeplus-azo-dvd-r-4-7-gb-jewel-case-singles-16x/p/XC4733 ) however either my DVD player won't read them or it just spins and spins and eventually says it can't read it. It doesn't read it in VLC on Windows either.

I'm just wanting to get some software that allows me to create a menu page, drag-and-drop my three video files, and it writes it. At the other end, my mother would insert it into her Blu-Ray/DVD player, menu comes up, she picks the file she wants to watch, and we're done.

All I seem to be creating is coasters and it's quite frustrating.

Any suggestions for burning software (free, preferably) and blank DVD's I could/should be using would be greatly appreciated!

(Sorry for repeating info here, this got a bit lost in the other thread).