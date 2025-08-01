Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing DVD burning software
quickymart

13961 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#320329 1-Aug-2025 12:44
Following on from my other thread about lifting video from old VHS tapes (now done) I'm in a situation where I'd like to burn the files I've lifted onto a DVD to send to my family.

 

Before anyone says "oh they can stream it" my family all live rurally with slow DSL that isn't great for streaming, so I'd like to put the files onto DVD for them.

 

Years and years ago I used to use Nero as well as DVDFab, however on trying to use either of these this morning it's just not working. I picked up some new blank DVD's (these ones: https://www.jaycar.co.nz/verbatim-datalifeplus-azo-dvd-r-4-7-gb-jewel-case-singles-16x/p/XC4733 ) however either my DVD player won't read them or it just spins and spins and eventually says it can't read it. It doesn't read it in VLC on Windows either.

 

I'm just wanting to get some software that allows me to create a menu page, drag-and-drop my three video files, and it writes it. At the other end, my mother would insert it into her Blu-Ray/DVD player, menu comes up, she picks the file she wants to watch, and we're done.

 

All I seem to be creating is coasters and it's quite frustrating.

 

Any suggestions for burning software (free, preferably) and blank DVD's I could/should be using would be greatly appreciated!

 

(Sorry for repeating info here, this got a bit lost in the other thread).

Rickles
2938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3399064 1-Aug-2025 13:34
Years ago, pre-flash drives and network storage, I used to do DVD burns all the time.

 

Whilst there are many great Apps available to do that job (you named two of them), I found increasingly that 'home-made' discs were very picky when it came to playback.

 

Most would be perfectly fine on a computer, but with DVD players it was all hit-and-miss, vis. some would play happily on one brand/model of player, and others would reject them as you have found.  Even differences between -R and +R would cause problems.

 

These days, if a friend wants to view one of my collection, I copy to external hard drive, and they connect to TV that way.



wellygary
8328 posts

Uber Geek


  #3399070 1-Aug-2025 13:55
TBH, most recent TV's ( last 15 years +) likely have the ability to play video files straight from the USB stick, 

 

If that's an option I would go down that route 

nutbugs
270 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3399071 1-Aug-2025 13:57
In my experience from burning a lot of DVD's for people of the years as part of a service offering - stick to DVD-R (rather that DVD+R) for better compatibility with DVD players



trig42
5814 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3399072 1-Aug-2025 14:20
I used to always slow down the burning speed as well. 4x seemed to work better than 16x

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18662 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3399074 1-Aug-2025 14:25
Back when I was doing this sort of thing, I found an excellent simple little DVD burner that never gave me any trouble. It always just worked. I'm not sure if I should link to it here but you can easily find it by searching cdbxpp.exe. I think it says it is made for XP but it should run on any Windows version. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

quickymart

13961 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3399085 1-Aug-2025 14:41
Sadly the USB stick option would be a bit too complex for my family hence the DVD query.

 

Thanks for all the pointers, I'll pick up some DVD-R's (instead of +R's) and try burning at 4X the speed to see how that goes. DVDFab looks fairly straightforward to use, so will probably stick with that one.

