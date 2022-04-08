Kia ora, folks.

I've scored a few old Navman GPS devices (like $1 a pop) that still funtion well, but well past their use-by date.

Nice & sturdy little devices, that sport

simple color touchscreen

USB

mSD

BT

I'm hoping to flash these devices with a very basic Linux OS, so that I can use it as a HID input and/or display device for embedded/RasPi projects, such as a stream-deck.

I'm not familiar with WinCE at all, but the OS seems accessible enough & can't think this being rocket science to reflash.

I've done enough bricking in my day - mobiles & other embeddeds - so I'm familiar with the processes, and have enough devices on hand that I can be all YOLO.

Anyone able to assist or advice, please?