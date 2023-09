Careful of gaming laptops, the GPU's are often power limited in the bios and what you think you are buying is no where near what you expect to get.

Aka a PC review of a 4060 is not equal to a laptop 4060, since each laptop manafacture sets their own bios, it can be tough to work out what you are really getting in terms of performance.

Case and Point, the laptop here has a 4070 8gb of Vram with a 140watt limit, desktop has 12gb of vram and 200watt limit.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKGBM88309/Gigabyte-Aorus-17-BSF-RTX-4070-Gaming-Laptop-173-Q

I couldn't see a review of HP Omen 17-cm2012TX and i couldnt even find the HP manual for the laptop to read up the power limit on the 4060....

which is a bit of a yikes for me when no reviews or even a manual.

.... i wouldn't pay $3.5k for a gaming laptop.