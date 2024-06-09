jordan8thepie1

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TCL TV showing funny colors on AV Input with PS2
#315045 9-Jun-2024 17:56
Hi,

 

My PS2 when connected to the AV Input on my TCL TV shows this funny color.  TV Model number is 43P715

 

 

 

 

I have tried a PS1 and a VCR/DVD player on this input and get the same result.

 

 

 

below is an image of the connections on the side of my TV.

 

 

 

 

I had a play around with the settings and nothing seems to work. I have also tried a different 3 pole connector to no luck.

 

Can confirm PS2 works fine on different LG and Panasonic TV with the same cables.

 

 

 

I'm using a VCR with Coaxial out currently to connect the PS2 to the TV's antenna input and the colors are good but image quallity not great.

 

 

 

What would be causing this to happen?

  #3246873 10-Jun-2024 10:46
Analog input circuit looks to have died.

How old is the TV? If under 5 years, I'd be going down the warranty/CGA route. 

As an alternative, you could probably try an analog to HDMI converter. That should give you a better picture than an antenna input.

Or this PS2 to HDMI adapter for $15 from the Warehouse.



  #3246874 10-Jun-2024 10:50
Does moving that 3.5mm adaptor around (in/out) change anything? Is that the adaptor that came with the TV? Has it ever worked?

 

I looks like it isn't getting the full range of colours.

 

Also, as above, could be that the Analog Input is no good.

  #3246887 10-Jun-2024 11:28
The 3 pole cable is the original cable that came with the TV. 

 

Tried wiggling around the 3 pole cable and the RCA leads to no avail.

 

I have considered purchasing a PS2 to HDMI adapter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



  #3246889 10-Jun-2024 11:33
It was working up to last week when the AV port started playing up.

 

I don't use the port very often. Everything else works fine on the TV.

