jordan8thepie1

Hi,

My PS2 when connected to the AV Input on my TCL TV shows this funny color. TV Model number is 43P715

I have tried a PS1 and a VCR/DVD player on this input and get the same result.

below is an image of the connections on the side of my TV.

I had a play around with the settings and nothing seems to work. I have also tried a different 3 pole connector to no luck.

Can confirm PS2 works fine on different LG and Panasonic TV with the same cables.

I'm using a VCR with Coaxial out currently to connect the PS2 to the TV's antenna input and the colors are good but image quallity not great.

What would be causing this to happen?